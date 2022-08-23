One team will punch its ticket to the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage on Tuesday when Red Star Belgrade hosts Maccabi Haifa. The matchup on Paramount+ is a second leg contest after Maccabi Haifa was victorious 3-2 in the first leg. If they can advance on the aggregate, then Haifa will see their first Champions League group stage in a dozen years. Meanwhile, Red Star, who won the 1991 European Cup, is seeking their first UCL group stage since 2020. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Maccabi Haifa vs. Red Star Belgrade odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Red Star as the -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line. Haifa is the +370 underdog and a draw is priced at +270. The over-under is 2.5 goals

How to watch Red Star Belgrade vs. Maccabi Haifa

Maccabi Haifa vs. Red Star Belgrade date: Tuesday, August 23

Maccabi Haifa vs. Red Star Belgrade time: 3 p.m. ET

Maccabi Haifa vs. Red Star Belgrade live stream: Paramount+

Champions League picks for Red Star Belgrade vs. Maccabi Haifa

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is 204-187-7 on his SportsLine picks in 2022, which includes a run of 51-34-1 on his last 86 picks (59.3 percent) for a profit of more than $900 for $100 bettors.

For Maccabi Haifa vs. Red Star Belgrade, Eimer is picking over 2.5 total goals, a bet that returns -125. The first match between these two eclipsed 2.5 goals just 40 minutes into the contest and then added two more goals in the second half. Red Star is an anomaly when it comes to scoring, as they currently lead the Serbian SuperLiga in goals (21) despite ranking last in matches played (five). Meanwhile, Maccabi Haifa has yet to begin their domestic league, but they topped the Israeli Premier League with 62 goals last year, which was 14 more than anyone else.

Usually when a team holds an aggregate lead, they tend to sit back and play defensively. But that won't be the case with Haifa, as they know Red Star will be on the attack for the full 90 minutes. Thus, with both teams pushing forward, this should be a highly entertaining, high-scoring, game.

"There has been only a single match outside of friendlies where we saw a team able to keep Red Star from scoring in their last 40 games," Eimer told SportsLine. "This was Rangers in the UCL matches last year. Clean-sheeting Red Star is so incredibly difficult, this will force Maccabi Haifa to continue to play offensively, and try to outscore their opponents once more, rather than play for a draw." Stream the match now here.

