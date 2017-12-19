Report: Nashville awarded a Major League Soccer club, announcement coming

Major League Soccer expansion looks to be headed to the Music City. On Tuesday, Major League Soccer officials are heading to Nashville, Tennessee, where they are expected to announce that the city has been awarded an expansion franchise, according to The Tennessean and several reports.

The event will be at the Country Music Hall of Fame, with MLS Commissioner Don Garber attending as well as the Nashville mayor and state governor.

Nashville has a strong soccer community with a club joining USL in 2018, and the city hosted the CONCACAF Gold Cup match this past summer between the United States men's national team and Panama, which ended 1-1.

MLS has two expansion spots up for grabs, with Nashville, Sacramento, Detroit and Cincinnati in the running, and one of the spots now seems filled.

The decision to award Nashville a team came after the Dec. 14 meeting of the MLS Board of Governors, where talks were held with each ownership group. The main points of focus when looking for a new city are ownership, stadium and financial situation.