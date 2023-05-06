River Plate and Boca Juniors meet Sunday for one of the world's most keenly contested grudge games. The hosts lead Argentina's top flight by six points after 14 games while the visitors are laboring in 13th place out of 28 teams in the league. River have won eight of their last nine in the league while defending champions Boca have lost five times in that period. Lucas Beltran leads the way for Martin Demichelis' side with five league goals while Jorge Almiron's men have four different players with three apiece and are less prolific.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, May 7 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 7 | 4:30 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Mas Monumental -- Buenos Aires, Argentina

Estadio Mas Monumental -- Buenos Aires, Argentina TV and live stream: Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: River -167; Draw: +280; Boca +450 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Sunday's broadcast schedule

Make sure to check out all of the pre and postgame coverage with Jenny Chiu alongside analysts Nico Cantor, Fernando Fiore and Felipe Cárdenas will anchor studio coverage. During the match Andres Cordero will handle play-by-play duties for the match alongside Cantor (match analyst).

Team news

River: Paulo Diaz has been fighting to be fit for this one since his injury against Independiente and the Chilean should make it despite Los Millonarios expecting him to be out for longer. Assuming Diaz passes a late fitness test, Demichelis should be boosted by his availability for what will be his first Superclasico involvement in 20 years since he left River as a player when he joined Bayern Munich in 2003.

Possible River starting XI: Armani; Casco, Gonzalez Pirez, Mammana/ Paulo Diaz, Enzo Diaz, Enzo Perez, Aliendro, De la Cruz, Fernandez, Esequiel Barco/Rondon, Beltran.

Boca: Frank Fabra, Dario Benedetto, Exequiel Zeballos and Luca Langoni are all injured while Martin Payero is ruled out for Xeneize through suspension.

Possible Boca starting XI: Sergio Romero; Weigandt, Figal, Valentini/Roncaglia, Valentin Barco, Advincula, Varela, Guillermo Fernandez, Medina/Exequiel Fernandez/Oscar Romero, Villa, Vazquez/Merentiel.

Prediction

This one promises to be tight and passionate but should still be decided by form so both teams scoring but River edging Boca by a single goal sounds about right. Pick: River 2, Boca 1.