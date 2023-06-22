Teams on opposite ends of the Argentine Primera table square off on Thursday as first-place CA River Plate host Instituto ACC on Paramount+. River Plate enter Thursday's match riding a three-game winning streak across all competition and are undefeated in four straight league matches. Meanwhile, Instituto sit toward the bottom of the league table in 21st and are winless over their last four Argentine Primera matches. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Kickoff from Estadio Más Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina is set for 6:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest River Plate vs. Instituto odds from Caesars Sportsbook list River Plate as the -310 favorites (risk $310 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Instituto as the +850 underdogs. A draw is priced at +360 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch Instituto vs. River Plate

River Plate vs. Instituto date: Thursday, June 22

River Plate vs. Instituto time: 6:45 p.m. ET

River Plate vs. Instituto live stream: Paramount+

Argentine Primera picks for Instituto vs. River Plate

Argentine Primera picks for Instituto vs. River Plate

Betting expert Jon Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 151-126-7 on all soccer article picks since the World Cup, returning more than 34 units for his followers.

For River Plate vs. Instituto, Eimer is picking to win to nil for a -110 payout. The expert acknowledges that River Plate are a far superior team to Instituto and believes that the difference between the two sides will be too much for the visitors to overcome.



Eimer also points out that River Plate have a Libertadores match coming off less than a week later, so they likely want to get on the board in the first half and lock things down in the second in order to rest up. This is also why he thinks the Under will hit in Thursday's match.



"I'm expecting a 2-0 score at halftime, and potentially a 2-0 final score here with River Plate looking to grab a quick lead so they can rest and prep for Libertadores," Eimer told SportsLine.

