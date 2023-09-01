Italian Serie A action continues on Friday with a clash of Titans as AS Roma host AC Milan on Paramount+. The home side is looking to turn their 2023-24 campaign around after starting off the season with a 2-2 draw against Salernitana and a 2-1 loss to Verona. They take on a red-hot AC Milan club that has opened their season with a 2-0 win against Bologna and a 4-1 win against Torino. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get half-off an annual plan when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Friday. The latest Roma vs. AC Milan odds list AC Milan as the +160 favorites (risk $100 to win $160) on the 90-minute money line, with Roma as the +190 underdogs. A draw is priced at +205 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.





How to watch AC Milan vs. Roma

Roma vs. AC Milan date: Friday, Sept. 1

Roma vs. AC Milan time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Roma vs. AC Milan live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for AC Milan vs. Roma

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Roma vs. AC Milan, Sutton is picking both teams to score for a -105 payout. The expert notes that BTTS Yes has hit in six straight meetings against these teams. Roma have also scored in 20 of their last 21 home games, while AC Milan leads the league with six goals in their first two matches.

Sutton does, however, see Friday's match as an uphill battle for Jose Mourinho's men. The Rossoneri's offense is clicking as Christian Pulisic compliments Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud up top, and Roma's typically-stout defense has been struggling.

"In addition, AC Milan have not lost to Roma since October 2019, securing four wins and three draws in the seven meetings since," Sutton told SportsLine. "Roma will be desperate for points in this match, but I don't trust Mourinho's men to secure all three points on home soil."

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A

