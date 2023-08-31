Romelu Lukaku is a new AS Roma player on loan for one season after the Giallorossi agreed to a deal with Chelsea after days of negotiations. The former Inter player will play for Jose Mourinho's team after the player himself decided not to return to Inter after the Nerazzurri closed a deal with the English side in July.

In the last days of August, AS Roma jumped into the race after Chelsea opened up the possibility of letting the player go on loan for another season. Chelsea signed the Belgian striker for a record fee of €115 million back in the summer 2021 from Inter but then loaned him out to the same club after only one year.

"Big Rom" arrived in Rome on Tuesday and was welcomed by thousands of Roma fans at the Ciampino Airport, where the private jet of the American owner of the club Dan Friedkin arrived in the afternoon. The owner of the club personally flew the jet from London, as he has done in the past with major signing, like when he welcomed Paulo Dybala last year. Over 47 thousands people were tracking the flight on flightradar, making it the most tracked flight ever on the platform.

Romelu Lukaku said about the transfer, "The welcome I've received from this club and its fans has excited me and given me even more motivation to give my all for my new team. As an opponent, I felt the atmosphere of the Stadio Olimpico, and felt the warmth of the Romanisti."

The American businessman Friedkin has owned Roma since the summer of 2020 and immediately started a process of renovation at the club, bringing Jose Mourinho as coach of the club in the summer of 2021, who is now entering his last year of contract with the Giallorossi after winning the UEFA Conference League in his first year in charge and after reaching the UEFA Europa League final in the past season. Dan and Ryan Friedkin were instrumental in the signing of Romelu Lukaku as he is central to their vision for AS Roma to finish in the top four of Serie A.

The declared target for the last year of contract of the Portuguese coach is to enter in the top four this season, despite AS Roma starting off by getting only one point in two games, after drawing at home against Salernitana and losing to Hellas Verona last weekend. Lukaku is now arriving to make the difference.