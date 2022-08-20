After a strong win against Sassuolo at home, Juventus head to Genoa to square off against Sampdoria on Monday to conclude the second matchweek of the Serie A season. Sampdoria are coming off a 2-0 home loss to Atalanta while Bianconeri defeated Sassuolo 3-0, with the first goal scored by Angel Di Maria (who later left injured and is now sidelined for at least a week) and a Dusan Vlahović brace. Juventus won both matches against Sampdoria last season, outscoring them 6-3 across both affairs. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Monday, Aug. 22 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Stadio Luigi Ferraris -- Genoa, Italy

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Sampdoria +525; Draw +295; Juventus -175 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Sampdoria: Marco Giampaolo's side Sampdoria lost 22 of 38 games last season, tied for the second-most in Serie A with Spezia and above only Venezia (23). They had a difficult summer with the club still looking for a new ownership and that left them struggling to afford relevant signings. Key player Abdelhamid Sabiri leads Sampdoria with 0.4 expected goals on seven shots. He generated just 1.3 expected goals and scored three goals in his 14 appearances for Sampdoria last season.

Juventus: Considering the injuries to goalkeeper Szczesny, Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa, who is still recovering from his ACL injury, Massimiliano Allegri will have to count on the players he has. U.S. international Weston McKennie made his first start of the season for Juventus as he slowly works back into fitness. He played 76 minutes, made 29 touches, created one chance and completed 84% of his passes, the fifth-highest rate on Juventus.

Prediction

The Bianconeri should not miss the opportunity and are expected to win, despite the injuries in the roster. PICK: Juventus 3, Sampdoria 1.