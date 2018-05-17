Santos Laguna vs. Toluca live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Liga MX final first leg on TV, stream online
Toluca finished the regular season in first, while Santos was fourth
The Liga MX final first leg is set for Thursday night as Santos Laguna hosts Toluca at Estadio Corona in Torreon.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
TV: Univision Deportes and Univision
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
A first-leg lead in the final, with the second leg coming on Sunday. Last season neither of them made the playoffs, but this season they've surpassed expectations and are potentially 180 minutes away from the title.
Prediction
At Santos in the first leg, it's going to be a match with plenty of chances and emotion. Toluca isn't the most prolific scoring team, but they have one of the league's strongest defenses, but not in the postseason. After allowing just 13 goals in 17 league games, they have allowed seven goals in four playoff matches. Santos, only outscored by one team in the regular season, has scored eight times in four playoff matches and has the momentum to swing the upset. This is a match that is as likely to end 0-0 as it is 4-4. In the end, Santos has a little edge entering the second leg. Santos 2, Toluca 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Payet's 'bad luck' Europa League injury
The list of things that went wrong is pretty long for just one half
-
Atletico takes down Marseille to win EL
It was all Atletico with Griezmann stealing the show
-
Griezmann does 'Fortnite' dance
Fortnite's 'Take the L' dance has become Griezmann's signature celebration after scoring goals...
-
Where to watch WC 2018 around the world
Here are the channels showing the cup around the world
-
Key 2018 FIFA World Cup dates
Here are some key dates to know
-
How to watch soccer games on TV, stream
Here are the games coming up on TV and online