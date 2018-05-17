Santos Laguna vs. Toluca live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Liga MX final first leg on TV, stream online

Toluca finished the regular season in first, while Santos was fourth

The Liga MX final first leg is set for Thursday night as Santos Laguna hosts Toluca at Estadio Corona in Torreon.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
TV: Univision Deportes and Univision
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

A first-leg lead in the final, with the second leg coming on Sunday. Last season neither of them made the playoffs, but this season they've surpassed expectations and are potentially 180 minutes away from the title. 

Prediction

At Santos in the first leg, it's going to be a match with plenty of chances and emotion. Toluca isn't the most prolific scoring team, but they have one of the league's strongest defenses, but not in the postseason. After allowing just 13 goals in 17 league games, they have allowed seven goals in four playoff matches. Santos, only outscored by one team in the regular season, has scored eight times in four playoff matches and has the momentum to swing the upset. This is a match that is as likely to end 0-0 as it is 4-4. In the end, Santos has a little edge entering the second leg. Santos 2, Toluca 1. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

