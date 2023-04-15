Serie A is back on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.
Who's Playing
- Juventus @ Sassuolo
- Current Records: Juventus 18-5-6; Sassuolo 10-7-12
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Stadio Città del Tricolore
- TV: Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network
What to Know
CBS Sports has a daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.
Sassuolo are 1-6 against Juventus since September of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Sassuolo will be playing at home against Juventus at 12:00 p.m. ET. Since Sassuolo's last six games have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.
There was early excitement for Sassuolo after they claimed the first goal on Saturday, however, they wouldn't score again. They fell just short of Verona by a score of 2-1.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought match, but Juventus had to settle for a 2-1 loss against Lazio on Saturday. The contest was a 1-1 toss-up at halftime, but Juventus fell thanks to a single goal from Mattia Zaccagni at minute 53.
Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Check back to see if either squad is able to pick up a win on Sunday.
Odds
Juventus are a solid favorite against Sassuolo, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -107 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's proven soccer expert. Get picks now.