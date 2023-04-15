Serie A is back on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

Juventus @ Sassuolo

Current Records: Juventus 18-5-6; Sassuolo 10-7-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Città del Tricolore

Stadio Città del Tricolore TV: Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network

What to Know

Sassuolo are 1-6 against Juventus since September of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Sassuolo will be playing at home against Juventus at 12:00 p.m. ET. Since Sassuolo's last six games have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

There was early excitement for Sassuolo after they claimed the first goal on Saturday, however, they wouldn't score again. They fell just short of Verona by a score of 2-1.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought match, but Juventus had to settle for a 2-1 loss against Lazio on Saturday. The contest was a 1-1 toss-up at halftime, but Juventus fell thanks to a single goal from Mattia Zaccagni at minute 53.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Check back to see if either squad is able to pick up a win on Sunday.

Odds

Juventus are a solid favorite against Sassuolo, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -107 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

