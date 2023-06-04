The 2022-23 Serie A season ended on Sunday with some unexpected results, but there was no doubt as to who was the winner of it all. Napoli celebrated their first title in 33 years after an incredible run that led Luciano Spalletti's side to win their third-ever Serie A title, clinching it in May and celebrating it on Sunday. Spalletti has announced he will leave the club at the end of the season as Napoli are already working to find his replacement but the official title ceremony and the delivery of the trophy was a fine way for his time at the club to end.

Napoli, Lazio, Inter and AC Milan will play in the next Champions League season, as the four teams finished in the top four. Maurizio Sarri's team ended second in the table, with Inter third and AC Milan fourth at the end of the 38 games played.

Atalanta and AS Roma will play in the next Europa League, while Juventus, despite winning at Udinese in the last game of the campaign, ended in seventh place. The Bianconeri, with the 10-point deduction, will play in the Conference League next season as they finished seventh in the standings.

While Sampdoria and Cremonese were already relegated before the final game of the season, both Spezia and Hellas Verona lost the last game and since they both ended the season with 31 points, they will play a relegation playoff game next week with the winner staying in Serie A and the loser going to Serie B.

It was also a matchday of farewells for Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan andFabio Quagliarella of Sampdoria, who both officially retired. Quagliarella came off the pitch with the tribute of the whole Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. A touching moment for the Italian soccer legend.

Ibrahimovic made his return to Milan after his stint in MLS and won the Scudetto last season before an injury-filled campaign this time around.

