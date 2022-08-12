Serie A is finally back this weekend with AC Milan that will try to defend their title after winning it last season for the first time in eleven years. Inter Milan and Juventus are expected to be part of the title race, while all the eyes will be on AS Roma after that Jose Mourinho won the first ever UEFA Conference League and the club signed Argentinian star Paulo Dybala in the summer. AC Monza will play their first ever Serie A season, while Lecce and Cremonese are back in the first division but will probably struggle to avoid relegation. Our expert panel has put forward their predictions for the new season -- see how they compare with your picks.

Champions and Top Four

Our experts are split on who we expect to win the title with AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus all getting tapped to take the Scudetto. There is, however, agreement when it comes to which four teams will finish the season in the Champions League spots with everybody agreeing that Jose Mourinho's Roma will jump into the top four, displacing last year's third-place finisher, Napoli.



Francesco Porzio Roger Gonzalez James Benge Mike Goodman







Juventus, AC Milan, Inter, Roma Inter, AC Milan, Juventus, Roma AC Milan, Roma, Inter, Juventus Juventus, Inter, Roma, AC Milan











Relegation and last survivor

At the bottom of the table, none of our experts think that newly promoted Lecce or Cremonese are likely to survive to see a second season. However, who will join them is a big question. Sampdoria, undergoing financial woes, Salernitana, after last summer's narrow escape, and Spezia are all in the mix. Everybody does agree that newly promoted Monza will survive, however, even if some experts think they'll do it narrowly in 17th place



Francesco Porzio Roger Gonzalez James Benge Mike Goodman







Spezia, Sampdoria, Lecce, Cremonese Monza, Salernitana, Lecce, Cremonese Monza, Spezia, Lecce, Cremonese Empoli , Sampdoria, Cremonese, Lecce







Golden Boot

There's a divided opinion on who's going to take home Italy's Golden Boot as the highest goal scorer, but all of our experts agree that it will go to a player playing on one of the league's elite teams, whether that's Romelu Lukaku, returning to Inter, Dusan Vlahovic in his first full season at Juventus or Tammy Abraham with Roma.



Francesco Porzio Roger Gonzalez James Benge Mike Goodman







Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus Romelu Lukaku, Inter Milan Tammy Abraham, Roma Tammy Abraham, Roma







Serie A team previews

In additions to all of our predictions, make sure to check out team previews and other picks as the season kicks off on Saturday.