Serie A's last weekend sees a number of battles still undecided. AC Milan and Inter Milan are still battling for the title, fighting for the Scudetto in their last matches of the season (catch all the action on Paramount+). Salernitana can complete an incredible comeback and return to play Serie A again soccer next season. There are also three teams that will fight for the last Europa League spot, after Lazio qualified last week.

Serie A Scudetto race

AC Milan (1st, 83 points, +35 GD): Sassuolo (A)

Sassuolo (A) Inter Milan (2nd, 81 points, +49 GD): Sampdoria (H)

Either AC Milan or Inter Milan are going to lift the trophy at the end of the season, but they'll have to wait until the last second of the final game, which is something that hasn't happened since the 2009/2010 season when Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan won the Scudetto. It's going to be an emotional Sunday as AC Milan face Sassuolo away and Inter Milan host Sampdoria. AC Milan only need a draw to win their first Scudetto since season 2010/11. On the other hand Inter Milan have to win against Sampdoria and hope that Sassuolo beat the Rossoneri. This is the only combination that can make Simone Inzaghi's team champions of Italy for the second year in a row.

Sassuolo vs. AC Milan: Sunday, May 22 @ 12:00 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Inter Milan vs. Sampdoria: Sunday, May 22 @ 12:00 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Europa League and Europa Conference League race

Lazio (5th, 63 points, +19 GD): Hellas Verona (H)

Hellas Verona (H) AS Roma (6th, 60 points, +13 GD): Torino (A)

Torino (A) Fiorentina (7th, 59 points, +6 GD): Juventus (H)

Juventus (H) Atalanta (8th, 59 points, +18 GD): Empoli (H)

After the draw against Juventus, Maurizio Sarri's Lazio clinched Europa League qualification and will only need a draw in the last home match against Hellas Verona to finish fifth. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's last minute equalizer completely changed the outlook of the Europa race after a disappointing weekend for all the contenders. Atalanta lost at the San Siro against AC Milan while AS Roma drew against the already relegated Venezia. On Monday, Fiorentina had the opportunity to win to cement a top-six spot but shockingly lost 4-1 against Sampdoria away. Now it will all be decided with the final games of the season. Fifth and sixth place qualify for Europa League, while seventh goes to the Conference League. There is also a scenario where Serie A gets eight teams in Europe. AS Roma need to finish seventh in the league and then win the Conference League final against Feyenoord. In that case the eighth team in the table will go to the Conference League next season. With the current table, Lazio and AS Roma go to the Europa League and Fiorentina will play the Conference League, while Atalanta are currently out of all the European competitions.

Torino vs. AS Roma: Friday, May 20 @ 2:45 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Atalanta vs. Empoli: Saturday, May 21 @ 2:45 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Fiorentina vs. Juventus: Saturday, May 21 @ 2:45 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Lazio vs. Hellas Verona: Saturday, May 21 @ 2:45 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Europa League scenarios

To qualify for Europa League...

Roma must...

Beat Torino

or

See both Fiorentina and Atalanta fail to win their final match

Fiorentina must ...

Beat Juventus and see Roma fail to beat Torino

Atalanta must...

Beat Empoli and see Fiorentina and Roma both fail to win

Note: AS Roma can also qualify for Europa League by beating Feyenoord in the Conference League final on May 25.

Relegation zone

Salernitana (17th, 31 points, -41 GD): Udinese (H)

Udinese (H) Cagliari (18th, 29 points, -34 GD): Venezia (A)

After last weekend saw Spezia and Sampdoria clinch safe spots and ensure that they'll be playing Serie A soccer next year while Genoa and Venezia were officially relegated to Serie B, the last spot will be decided in the final ninety minutes this weekend. Salernitana drew against Empoli last week and threw away their first chance but the incredible comeback of Davide Nicola's team can become reality if they win against Udinese on Sunday. If they draw or lose they have to hope that Cagliari don't win against Venezia in their last match of the season, otherwise it will be Cagliari to play Serie A next year. Cagliari on the other hand have to win and hope for Salernitana to draw or lose against Udinese.

Salernitana vs. Udinese: Sunday, May 22 @ 2:45 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Venezia vs. Cagliari: Sunday, May 22 @ 2:45 p.m. ET (Paramount+)