RANK TEAM CHANGE ANALYSIS

1 Inter -- Simone Inzaghi's team are flying and won their last four games in the league. Against Frosinone, Federico Dimarco's stunning goal

2 Juventus

+1 Juventus have scored at least one goal with five different defenders in the current season (Bremer, Cambiaso, Danilo, Gatti and Rugani), no team in the big-five European Leagues 2023-24 has so many scorers amongst the defenders.



3 AC Milan -1 AC Milan have lost 4 points from leading positions away from home in Serie A this season, two more points than they lost on the road over the previous three league seasons combined. Pioli's side failed to win in all the last four Serie A matches (their last win was against Genoa on October 7).



4 Atalanta -- Gasperini's team managed to keep good form over the last month and are in the race to finish in the top four. Only Inter, Juventus and Monza have conceded fewer goals than Atalanta this season so far (11).

5 Napoli -- A disappointing start of the season means owner Aurelio De Laurentiis is moving on from Rudi Garcia after twelve Serie A games (six wins, three draws and three defeats). Napoli lost three games at the Stadio Maradona this season, including the crucial one against Empoli on November 12.

6 Lazio -- Lazio have kept three clean sheets in a row against AS Roma in Serie A for the first time since 1996 (four on that occasion). Maurizio Sarri's side haven't played their best football so far but are still well positioned to finish ahead of the city rivals.



7 AS Roma -- Jose Mourinho's side have only lost to Serie A leaders Inter away in the last five clashes (0-1). However, the Giallorossi need to improve their performances if they want to clinch European football next year.



8 Fiorentina -- Giacomo Bonaventura has scored six Serie A goals against Bologna, his joint-most in the competition (six also against Napoli). The Fiorentina midfielder has now been involved in 100 goals in Serie A (61 goals and 39 assists).



9 Bologna -- Thiago Motta's side only lost two games so far and are well positioned to end up in the top ten this season. Joshua Zirkzee has been impressive and scored four goals in twelve matches.

10 Torino +1 After a disappointing start, the side coached by Ivan Juric has won two of the last three clashes and are back in the contention to end up in the top ten.

11 Monza -1 Andrea Colpani is the highest Italian scorer in Serie A this season (6 goals). Furthermore, only Jude Bellingham (10) has scored more goals than the Monza player among the midfielders of the major five European Leagues in 2023-24.



12 Frosinone +1 Despite a disappointing defeat against Cagliari away (from 3-0 to 3-4), Eusebio Di Francesco's team has had some impressive games and is playing some nice football with young talents such as Argentinian striker Matias Soule.

13 Udinese +1 Since Gabriele Cioffi took charge of Udinese again, the Italian side won against AC Milan away and drew twice in the last four games.

14 Sassuolo -2 After the game against Salernitana, Kristian Thorstvedt became the second Norwegian player to score at least two goals in a single Serie A match in the three points per win era (since 1994-95), after Tore Andre Flo (January 6, 2005 against Chievo with Siena).



15 Genoa +1 Radu Dragusin is only the second Romanian player to score for Genoa (excluding own goals) in Serie A, after Dan Petrescu (September 12, 1993, against Parma).



16 Lecce -1 Despite failing to win in the last five games, Lecce are still well positioned after a nice start of the season, when they also managed to draw against AC Milan at home.

17 Empoli +2 Thanks to Viktor Kovalenko's goal last minute winner against Napoli, Empoli have scored the first goal of a match at the 90th minute of play for the fourth time in their history in Serie A, their first since April 30, 2006 (Materazzi's own goal against Inter).



18 Cagliari -- The side coached by Claudio Ranieri are back in the game after winning two games in the last four (drew one and lost to Juventus).

19 Hellas Verona -2 Verona lost all of their last five games and the pressure is now increasing on coach Baroni, who might risk his job after the International break.