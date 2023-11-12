Federico Dimarco scored one of the most incredible goals of the year on Sunday against Frosinone as Inter's left winger found the net at the San Siro from a long distance as he saw the guests' goalkeeper Stefano Turati outside of the box.

Inter were struggling to score the opener of the game against Eusebio Di Francesco's Frosinone and needed an individual play as the one of Dimarco. The stadium went crazy alongside his teammates after the goal and coach Simone Inzaghi smiled looking at his staff members on the bench. Nobody expected that kind of attempt from the Italian winger, who is now regularly part of the Italian national team roster as well.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Take a look at this golazo:

Dimarco is one of the key players for Inter and already scored two goals and provided four assists to his teammates so far this season. The Italian player, who came back to the club in the summer of 2021 where he started his professional career, became a critical player in the last two years since Inzaghi became the coach of the Italian side after he replaced Antonio Conte.

After playing in the academy for Inter, Dimarco was loaned out to Ascoli, Empoli, Parma and Sion before joining Hellas Verona after a quick spell at Inter under Conte during the 2019-20 season. After a year and a half, he came back to Inter to become a regular starter under Inzaghi and continues to deliver.