The Super League is back and the Italian clubs have already decided where they want to stand. On Thursday, A22 Sports Management unveiled proposals for a new 64-team competition in the immediate aftermath of a decision by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) that concluded UEFA and FIFA rules banning clubs from participating in breakaway tournaments were contrary to European law.

Back in April 2021, when 12 European clubs unveiled their proposal to create a Super League that could replace the current UEFA Champions League, three of those teams where from the Italian Serie A. Juventus, AC Milan and Inter actively participated in the creation of that project but a few hours later both AC Milan and Inter decided to leave the Super League project alongside seven other European clubs. On the other hand, Juventus decided to stick to the project with Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, as former President of the club Andrea Agnelli was one of the main minds behind the idea, despite previously serving as President of the ECA (European Associations of Clubs) and one of the closest friends of UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.

Later, Agnelli left the club as the capital gains scandal emerged and led the former board to resign in November 2022. With a new board appointed, the club announced in the summer 2023 that they started the procedure to leave the Super League, leaving only Real Madrid and FC Barcelona to be part of it.

Former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli, after a long period of silence after he left the Italian side, tweeted on Thursday: "Until the end..." and the lyrics of "Where the streets have no name" by U2.

While both Juventus and AC Milan still haven't made an official comment on the matter, Inter issued the following statement embracing the UEFA values but not mentioning the Super League in few words.

"FC Internazionale Milano reiterates its position that European football's future well-being can only be secured by clubs working together through the ECA, in partnership and collaboration with UEFA and FIFA. As a club, we remain committed to the values that underpin the European sports model and to working through the ECA alongside our fellow clubs to uphold those values."

There were also reactions from clubs that originally were not part of the project, such as Atalanta, AS Roma and Napoli. While Napoli reportedly are in favor of the idea of the new Super League, AS Roma and Atalanta took a strong position against the formation of a new league.

The Italian FA also took a strong position against the Super League: "Following the ruling of the European Court of Justice on the Super League case, the Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio (Italian Football Federation), fully recognising itself as a member of the superordinate bodies of UEFA and FIFA, reiterates its intention to protect the national leagues, for the defence of the broader and more general principle of sporting merit and the respect of international schedules. For these reasons, in compliance with national laws and international regulations, the FIGC believes that the Super League is not a project that is compatible with these conditions and will always act in the best interests of Italian football."