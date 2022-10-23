After 11 matches. Napoli are at the top of the Serie A table (you can catch all the action on Paramount+). The team, coached by Luciano Spalletti, needs to be considered as the leading candidate for the win of the Scudetto after winning 1-0 away against AS Roma. Napoli are currently at the top of the table with 29 points, three points more than AC Milan and five more than Lazio and Atalanta. Despite a summer full of changes, Napoli managed to create a roster that can compete on multiple fronts, sitting atop the table while they are already qualified for the UEFA Champions League's round of 16, in the same group with Ajax, Liverpool and Rangers. In the first eleven games, Napoli already won some key matches away against Lazio, Roma and AC Milan. Another confirmation that we need to consider them very seriously this time for the title race.

A new cycle

Spalletti's first season left some fans with the feeling that Napoli could have done more in the race for the Scudetto, especially with the amount of points Inter Milan and AC Milan dropped over the second half of the season. Napoli finished third, seven points behind AC Milan, and were probably not ready to make the leap to championship contender once they got hit hard with injuries, specifically to Victor Osimhen, who was sidelined for more than two months between November and January. This year, despite the fact that Osimhen was injured for a while again, Napoli invested in the market to have more strikers. Giacomo Raspadori and Giovanni Simeone were able to handle leading the line in the absence of the Nigerian striker and scored some key goals over the first stretch of the season in both Serie A and Champions League. Spalletti was able to adapt his style of play to a new tactical system. The former Inter Milan coach is known to play with a 4-2-3-1, but this season he started from the first match playing with a 4-3-3 that sees Piotr Zielinski acting as both a midfielder and a number 10, with a more flexible attitude between the attacking and midfield lines.

