Serie A made its long-awaited return this weekend and the opening matches already gave us plenty to discuss. Serie A champions AC Milan started with a win over Udinese while Inter Milan needed every second of their match against Lecce to secure three points. Here are three things you need to know from opening day.

1. AC Milan pick up where they left off

The reigning champions got off to a positive -- but eventful -- start with a 4-2 win over Udinese at San Siro. The guests scored after only two minutes with Rodrigo Becao's header but Stefano Pioli's side managed to turn the match around by the 15-minute mark with a penalty scored by Theo Hernandez and a goal scored from Ante Rebic. At the end of the first half, former Watford winger Adam Masina scored the equalizer but it took only one minute into the second half for Brahim Diaz to bring the match back to control for AC Milan. Rebic would then score his second of the night in the 68th minute to put this one out of reach and secure the win for the title holders. Rebic has already matched his total Serie A goals for last season in one game while new signings Divock Origi and Charles De Ketelaere made their debut appearances in in the latter stages of the second half.

2. Lukaku returns, Inter nab last minute winner

Stadio del Mare in Lecce was home to an incredible night where Denzel Dumfries scored in the last second of the match to give Inter Milan the win in a tough place to play. Romelu Lukaku wasted no time and needed only 81 seconds to make his triumphant return to Serie A for the Nerazzurri. The former Chelsea striker found the breakthrough goal on a header to get last season's runners-up going.

Inter, despite the opening goal, failed to really impress and Lecce managed to score the equalizer in the second half with Assan Ceesay. The Nerazzurri spent the rest of the second half searching for the second goal of the match, only for it to come in the dying seconds on a post-corner kick scrum. Dumfries emerged out of a crowded area inside the box to get a body on the ball following a header from Lautaro Martinez.

Huge three points for Simone Inzaghi to start the new season with an important win away from home.

3. Lookman nets his first goal

Atalanta won their opening match away against Sampdoria as Gian Piero Gasperini's side managed to put together solid performance. Marco Giampaolo's Sampdoria got off to a good start and even saw a goal scored by Francesco Caputo disallowed by the VAR, but Atalanta managed to ride the wave and score the opening goal with Rafael Toloi. It was their new signing Ademola Lookman that scored the final goal of the day that secured the win for the Nerazzurri of Bergamo. The former Leicester striker will give this team new attacking alternatives to Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel that can be very useful in the Gasperini's style of play.

Serie A scores, results, schedule



Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for 1 month with promo code ITALY.

Saturday, Aug. 13

AC Milan 2, Udinese 2

Atalanta 2, Sampdoria 0

Inter 2, Lecce 1

Torino 2, Monza 1

Sunday, Aug. 14

Fiorentina vs. Cremonese, 12:30 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

vs. Cremonese, 12:30 p.m. ET (Paramount+) Lazio vs. Bologna , 12:30 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

vs. , 12:30 p.m. ET (Paramount+) Salernitana vs. AS Roma , 2:45 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

vs. AS , 2:45 p.m. ET (Paramount+) Spezia vs. Empoli , 2:45 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Monday, Aug. 15