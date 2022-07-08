Clubs are constantly working on improve their squad, hoping to create a competitive roster before the end of the summer. Some will do a better job than others, but the beauty of the summer window is that it gives every fan a sliver of hope that their beloved team can make the proper upgrades to succeed next season. With that in mind, let's put the magnifying glass on the world of Serie A transfers and break down the most important deals involving Italian clubs.

Juventus eye two signings after de Ligt sale

Matthijs de Ligt is getting closer to leave Juventus by the day. Bayern Munich are now leading the race to sign the Dutch defender and talks have intensified, especially after a meeting between the sporting directors of each club took place in the past week. The asking price is still high as things stand, but the two sides are getting closer to striking up a deal. Bayern Munich know that de Ligt intends to leave Juventus this summer and Chelsea are still in the race. The upcoming week could be pivotal for the future of de Ligt.

Once he makes his departure, the club will focus on his replacement and have already opened talks with agent Fali Ramadani to discuss the possible signings of center backs Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli and Nikola Milenkovic of Fiorentina. Milenkovic, in particular, is also on Inter Milan's transfer wish list.

Both Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria have finally landed in Turin and are expected to take part in preseason training next week under coach Massimiliano Allegri.

There was also another important meeting in Milan between sporting director Federico Cherubini and Nicolò Zaniolo's agent. Zaniolo might become Juventus' next signing since talks over a new contract at AS Roma have stalled in months prior.

AC Milan finally making moves

Paolo Maldini's contract renewal finally speeded up

AC Milan's transfer plans have been sped up following the renewal of Paolo Maldini's contract as technical director. Divock Origi and Junior Messias signed their contracts this week with the club, but we're now waiting to see if they land a big name. Their main target is 21-year-old Belgian center forward Charles De Ketelaere and the club is getting closer to meeting Club Brugges' demands. It's worth noting that De Ketelaere has been linked with a move to Leeds United but is pushing to join the Italian giants. That puts Milan in pole position to sign the young talent for around €30 million.

AC Milan are also working on the loan of Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech and for Renato Sanches, with the Portuguese being on the transfer wish list of Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Luis Campos, who has worked with him in the past.

Inter Milan playing Dybala waiting game

Romelu Lukaku arrived at the Inter Milan training center to start the preseason camp alongside Lautaro Martinez and other new signings. Meanwhile behind the scenes, Inter Milan are working on some departures -- specifically Milan Skriniar, who is talks with Paris Saint-Germain. There is still some distance between what Inter's €70 million asking price and what PSG are offering, especially given that his contract expires in approximately 12 months. If and when his move to France is be completed, Inter plan to push to sign Bremer from Torino, who they have been targeting for months ahead of the summer window.

Inter are likely to sign another center back after Andrea Ranocchia joined AC Monza and Nikola Milenkovic of Fiorentina could be the ideal solution for that vacancy. Arturo Vidal has already arrived in Brazil and is set to complete a move to Flamengo, while his Chilean teammate Alexis Sanchez is still waiting to understand where his future will be. At the same time, Paulo Dybala is also waiting to know if Inter Milan are still interested in making a deal. The Argentinian striker turned down multiple bids in an effort to wait for Inter, but if things don't change in the next couple of days, he could be forced to reconsider his options.

Rest of the pack

Fiorentina signed Luka Jovic from Real Madrid to a permanent deal and also landed Pierluigi Gollini on loan from Atalanta with an option to buy included. The Viola also sealed a deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Dodo for around €15 million. The Brazilian is expected to undergo a medical exam next week to finalize the deal.

Jose Mourinho's AS Roma are in talks to sign midfielder Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo, but the deal is moving quite slow at the moment due to Sassuolo's €30 million asking price. The Giallorossi have also asked information about Wilfried Zaha and officially announced the signing of Mehmet Celik from Lille this week.

Lazio have reached a five-year deal agreement with former AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli as a free agent and announced the signings of Mario Gila from Real Madrid for €6 million and Nicolò Casale from Hellas Verona for €7 million, plus add-ons. Sporting director Igli Tare has now got his eyes on the goalkeeper market after Pepe Reina left the club to join Villarreal.

AC Monza are always extremely active in this market after their recent promotion. After signing European champion Matteo Pessina from Atalanta this week, the club has shifted focus on the striker market with the hopes of signing Andrea Pinamonti from Inter Milan. The clubs have reached an agreement for around €20 million and it is now up to the player to decide his future. It's worth noting that Atalanta are also interested in him. Elsewhere, Sassuolo and PSG are still discussing a possible deal for Gianluca Scamacca and the two sides have grown confident that an agreement will be reached in the near future.