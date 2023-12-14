We are almost halfway through the 2023-24 Serie A season and many new talents have already emerged. Most of them are well known already, since they play for big teams like Marcus Thuram who joined Inter in the summer as a free agent and already showed that he's one of the best talents of the Italian league. Others don't play yet for a big club and are doing their best to impress and boost their careers. The recent years of Italian soccer showed that many European clubs look at this country when aiming to improve their talent like Tottenham did last summer when they surprisingly signed goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli. He quickly became one of the best players of the team coached by Ange Postecoglou. So, let's take a look at five talented Serie A players who don't play for the big teams but might before long.

Joshua Zirkzee, Bologna

Let's start with Joshua Zirkzee, probably the biggest talent of the Italian Serie A this season who doesn't play for a big club (yet). The Dutch striker already scored seven goals in 15 games played in the league and only Lautaro Martinez and Olivier Giroud scored more goals than him. Zirkzee looks like a different player now thanks to the work of Bologna coach Thiago Motta, who was able to make him a much more efficient striker in the box. Last season, he only scored two goals for Bologna and looked inconsistent in the final part of the pitch. Motta's work changed his attitude and he's now the key player of the club that is currently in the race to end up in the top four and play European soccer next season. Definitely someone to watch for summer 2024, with many big clubs scouting him already.

Matias Soule, Frosinone

Matias Soule of Frosinone is another name to watch as he's showing the reasons why Juventus decided to invest in him. However, the Bianconeri opted to send him on loan to the team coached by Eusebio Di Francesco to give him more game time and a place where he could play with less pressure. And worked out wonderfully. The 20-year-old scored six goals until now and he's demonstrating week after week that Juventus have a great talent on their hands. However, it's not clear yet what's their strategy for his future, as many European clubs are already tracking him.

Albert Gudmundsson, Genoa

Talking about talents that made an impact this season, Gudmundsson is definitely one of those as the former AZ Alkmaar man is one of the players that last season led Alberto Gilardino's team to promotion, scoring 14 goals in 38 games in the Italian second division. This year, his numbers are still impressive, scoring seven goals in all competitions so far. Gudmundsson is a versatile striker who can play in different positions of the attacking line (mostly as left winger) and the feeling is that he can be a good option for a club that is looking for a backup in that role.

Gaetano Oristanio, Cagliari

One of the most interesting talents of the Italian league. Gaetano Oristanio, 21, plays for Cagliari nas has scored one goal in 14 games, but coach Claudio Ranieri rates him highly for the way he plays. His pace, the technique and also his shooting skills are the reasons why Inter decided to send him on loan to Cagliari with a buy option, but at the same time the Nerazzurri kept an option for a future sale of the Italian gem. Cagliari struggled a lot in the first games this season, but since Oristanio has earned more game time and responsibilities, the whole team improved and that's not a coincidence. Remember this name.

Andrea Colpani, Monza

There are few clubs around that work better with Italian talents than Monza. Andrea Colpani is just the latest name of a long list, but the feeling is that this is going to be his last season under coach Andrea Palladino. Colpani had a strong start to the campaign and scored six goals in 15 games. At Monza, he plays behind the striker as a sort of No. 10 but he can also play on the right wing. The fact is that he's a very modern midfielder who can play in multiple positions and can score some incredible goals as the one against Empoli this season. Rumors suggest that both Inter and Juventus already put their eyes on him for next season, but they won't be the only ones.