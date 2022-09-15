Europa Conference League action continues this week as West Ham United visits Silkeborg IF on Thursday on Paramount+. The home team sits in fourth place on the Danish Superliga table, but they have struggled recently across all competition, dropping three of their last five matches. Quite the opposite is happening for the visiting English side, which sits near the bottom of the Premier League table, but impressed with a 3-1 win against FCSB to open up the Europa Conference League group stage last week. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from JYSK Park in Silkeborg, Denmark is set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest Silkeborg vs. West Ham odds from Caesars Sportsbook list West Ham as the -205 favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Silkeborg as the +460 underdog. A draw is priced at +300 and the over-under for goals is 3.5.

How to watch Silkeborg vs. West Ham United

West Ham vs. Silkeborg date: Thursday, September 15

West Ham vs. Silkeborg time: 3 p.m. ET

West Ham vs. Silkeborg streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Europa Conference League picks for Silkeborg vs. West Ham United

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Viborg vs. West Ham picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he is 10-7 over his past 17 EPL picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Silkeborg vs. West Ham, Green is picking the English side with a -1 Asian handicap for a -105 payout. The expert notes that West Ham, who is also a favorite in this year's Europa Conference League tournament, should be well rested from having a week off from Premier League play to overtake a Danish side that has struggled as of late.

Silkeborg had a poor showing against Anderlecht to kick off the Europa Conference League group stage last week, finishing the match without a single shot on target. With the opposition possessing international talent, Green believes Silkeborg's all-Danish lineup will be overpowered.

"The Hammers should simply have too much quality for their opponents this week," Green told SportsLine.

