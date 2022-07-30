What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. It's quite a busy day as Marc Cucurella has handed in a transfer request amid Manchester City interest, Chelsea could finally have a suitor for Timo Werner, while forwards are being offered to Borussia Dortmund left and right to replace Sebastien Haller. Newcastle are also looking to complete their attack as they chase James Maddison and more.

Let's get to the transfer moves:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Cucurella submits transfer request to push through City move

After Brighton turned down City's initial bid for Cucurella, it seemed like the gap in valuations was significant enough that City would stop pushing for the left back, but now his head appears to be turned. Cucurella has been left out of Brighton's squad to face Espanyol Saturday, but this needs to be resolved shortly with the league season around the corner. Brighton want £50 million for Cucurella after signing him only a year ago from Getafe. City's opening bid was worth £30 million and was swiftly rejected. And Brighton say they aren't interested in haggling over the price, according to Andy Naylor. After allowing Oleksandr Zinchenko to move to Arsenal, Manchester City are short on wide options with only Nathan Ake, John Stones, and Aymeric Laporte -- who are all natural center backs -- to back up the starting duo of Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo. Cucurella has four years remaining on his Brighton contract so this certainly won't be an easy negotiation.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Chelsea could let Timo Werner leave via a loan

As Chelsea continues clearing out unwanted players, Timo Werner could be next attacker shown the door. After joining Chelsea for $58 million, Werner has struggled to make an impact despite scoring 23 goals and assisting 21 more across 89 appearances for the Blues. Juventus and RB Leipzig are both suiters for his services CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano reports but other teams could possibly enter.

Werner's loan could include a buy option allowing him to make a permanent move if he does well enough. Werner would likely need to take a pay cut to facilitate a move but that doesn't seem to be a blocker as RB Leipzig are hopeful of securing a reunion Tansfermarkt reports.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Anthony Modeste offered to Borussia Dortmund to replace Sebastian Haller

The deal is in early stages but Dortmund are in need of another forward as new signing Sebastian Haller will miss several months due to a testicular tumor. The tumor was removed without issue but Haller will still undergo chemotherapy. He's expected to make a full recovery but in the meantime, Dortmund will need to find a replacement forward to ease Karim Adeyemi's transition into the Bundesliga. Modeste is one name that has been offered after scoring 20 goals for Koln last season.

An experienced forward, Modeste has 83 goals in 190 Bundesliga appearances and can bring the physical presence that Dortmund seeks to lead the line while not needing a long term contract due to being 34. Paco Alcacer is another forward who has reportedly been offered according to Florian Plettenberg, as the Spanish forward spent two seasons with Dortmund in the past scoring 23 league goals. Alcacer has also been offered to Union Berlin and Hertha BSC.

Newcastle reportedly launches £40 million bid for James Maddison

The offer was submitted Friday and rejected, per John Percy, but Newcastle could submit an improved offer. Maddison only has two years left on his Leicester City contract so he is attainable and Newcastle need attacking reinforcements after adding to the defense during the summer so far. After missing out on Hugo Ekitike, who moved to PSG, Maddison could offer Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin a strong presence to play off of in the final third while also interchanging on set plays with Kieran Trippier. This is the type of move that could announce Newcastle's European ambitions if they're able to get it across the line.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.