Source: Argentina national team prospect Martinez flying to Italy next week to complete Inter Milan move

One of the top talents in Argentina, Racing striker Lautaro Martinez, is about to make the jump to European soccer. Linked with a move to Inter Milan, a source close to the player in Buenos Aires told CBS Sports that the player is traveling to Italy next week and is expected to complete the deal.

The 20-year-old striker has blown up in Argentina since his debut in 2015. The Racing star had a fine season last year by scoring nine goals in 26 matches, and this year he has doubled it with 18 goals in 28 games. A quick, versatile player, he's also on the 35-man provisional list to make Argentina's World Cup roster.

Martinez has been linked to a move to Inter for much of the last year, but there was buzz about him staying at Racing to complete the Copa Libertadores campaign. Reports out of Milan also state that the player is expected to fly to the country to sign shortly.

Calcio Mercato reported that Martinez was edging closer to a move and all that was left was a visit for the physical.

In Italy, they are already printing his jersey.

Lautaro Martinez's Inter shirt is already being sold in Italy. Racing Club fans look away. Photo via @tomasmara_ pic.twitter.com/vHLIkMOsMW — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) May 17, 2018

Martinez would join fellow Argentine Mauro Icardi up top for the Northern club.

As with any move, there is always a chance for a late breakdown, but this move is nearly complete. The player is expected to have his physical and sign before returning to Argentina for pre-World Cup preparation.

