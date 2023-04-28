Spezia host Monza as these Italian Serie A teams square off for the second time this season on Friday on Paramount+. The visitors won the reverse fixture 2-0 back in October and enter Friday's match on the heels of back-to-back victories. Meanwhile, Spezia sit just one point above the relegation zone and are looking for their first win since defeating Inter Milan on March 10. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Alberto Picco Stadium is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Friday. The latest Spezia vs. Monza odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Monza as the +155 favorites (risk $100 to win $155) on the 90-minute money line, with Spezia the +180 underdogs. A draw is priced at +220 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Monza vs. Spezia

Spezia vs. Monza date: Friday, April 28

Spezia vs. Monza time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Spezia vs. Monza

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Spezia vs. Monza, Sutton is picking Monza draw no bet for a -120 payout. The expert notes the visitors should be extra confident heading into Friday's match after they erased a two-goal deficit in their last match to defeat Fiorentina 3-2. They have also been road warriors in Serie A play, losing just one road match over their last eight.

This could spell danger for Spezia, who have been shutout in six of their last eight games at home. Spezia also struggled in their previous meeting against Monza, managing just one shot on target in that loss. Stream the game here.

