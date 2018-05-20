Toluca vs. Santos Laguna live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Liga MX final, stream online

The title will be given out tonight, and Santos has the edge

The Liga MX final will see its champion crowned on Sunday night as Toluca hosts Santos Laguna in the second leg. Santos leads 2-1 after coming from behind in the first leg, but an away goal for Toluca has put them in a fantastic spot.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
TV: Univision Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

The title. Santos leads 2-1 after the first leg, but an away goal by Toluca means a 1-0 win at home will clinch the title.

Prediction

Toluca comes out strong just like in the first leg, but this time it puts a couple away and ends up taking home the Liga MX title. Toluca 3, Santos 1.

