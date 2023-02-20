The rivalry between Torino and Cremonese spans nearly 100 years and across several leagues within the Italian soccer landscape. The two sides will meet on Monday for the second time this season on Paramount+. Torino won the first meeting between the two clubs in August, and has lingered in the middle of the Italian Serie A table, while Cremonese has remained winless and languished in last place. Torino has won the last five games between the two sides dating back to 1999 and leads the all-time series 16-8-5. You can see what happens next when you stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 7 days.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin, Italy is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Torino vs. Cremonese odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Torino as the -150 favorites (risk $150 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Cremonese as the +450 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Monday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get started with a free seven-day trial, so sign up here.

How to watch Torino vs. Cremonese

Torino vs. Cremonese date: Monday, February 20

Torino vs. Cremonese time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Torino vs. Cremonese live stream: Paramount+ (try free for one week)

Italian Serie A picks for Cremonese vs. Torino

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Torino vs. Cremonese, Sutton is picking the match to finish under the 2.5-goal total at -140 odds. The case against Cremonese's scoring potential is an easy one, as the Tigers have been held out of the back of the net in four of their last seven games. Furthering Cremonese's troubles is a thigh injury to Cyriel Dessers last week that is likely to keep him out of Monday's match. Dessers is second on the team in scoring across all competitions with four goals.

Torino keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic has the sixth-lowest goals allowed per 90 minutes rate (1.05) in Serie A among all goalies that have made at least 15 starts. Meanwhile, neither club has been overly dangerous in its attack, as both rank in the bottom-seven of the league in goal-creating actions. Cremonese (0.95) is second from the bottom in that area, while Torino produces just 1.77 GCA per 90 minutes this season.

"Torino looks to keep their impressive run of form going on Monday when they host Cremonese at Olimpico di Torino," Sutton told SportsLine. "Tornio feature a formidable backline that has conceded just 23 goals this season, the fifth-lowest total in Serie A." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can try it free for the first week.