Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho admits he broke coronavirus protocol for training session with players

'It is vital we all play our part and follow government advice,' Mourinho said in an apology

Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho admitted to breaking government protocol as pictures surfaced of him leading a small training session with some of his players at a London park. Mourinho was pictured with Tanguy Ndombele and others, while videos were published of Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon running together wearing Tottenham gear. This comes as the coronavirus pandemic continues to be a major problem in England. Residents have been asked to practice social distancing and stay home.

"[I accept that] my actions were not in line with government protocol," Mourinho said, according to BBC.

Defender Serge Aurier also posted a video of himself on Instagram jogging alongside teammates, which didn't help matters. 

Tottenham spoke to the players and told them to respect the nation's coronavirus guidelines, according to BBC. Numerous prominent figures in the country have contracted the virus, including prime minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles. Mourinho said he does realize he needs to lead by example. 

"I accept that my actions were not in line with government protocol and we must only have contact with members of our own household," Mourinho said. "It is vital we all play our part and follow government advice in order to support our heroes in the NHS and save lives."

Mourinho is the latest big Premier League name to break social distancing guidelines. Aston Villa player Jack Grealish went to see a friend a day right after asking his Twitter followers to stay at home and got into a car accident, while Manchester City defender Kyle Walker reportedly had a house party with sex workers for which he's apologized. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

