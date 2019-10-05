Tottenham suffer yet another loss on scoreboard but also at goalkeeper after Hugo Lloris' ugly injury

Things have gone from bad to worse from Tottenham. In the middle of a horrible run of form, Spurs lost again on Saturday in more ways than one. A 3-0 loss at Brighton was bad enough, but the team figures to be without star goalkeeper Hugo Llorris for some time after a horrific injury. They've now won just two of their last 10 games, and those came against Southampton and Crystal Palace.

Lloris went to make a routine save early on in Saturday's game when he fell backwards inside of the goal and landed awkwardly, with his left elbow bending the completely wrong way.

He was carted off and provided oxygen in a scary scene. Take a look:

A round of applause for Hugo Lloris as he's carted off the field. pic.twitter.com/3P3qHP98yx — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 5, 2019

According to ESPN, Lloris didn't fracture anything, adding that his injury is a dislocated elbow but that he could be out about two months.

This is all in addition to a handful of other problems at the club. First, Christian Eriksen's contract situation is a huge worry as he hasn't agreed to an extension, hasn't been a regular starter and looks to be more likely to leave than stay. Then there is what happened earlier this week against Bayern Munich, with Serge Gnabry scoring four times in a 7-2 win for Bayern over Spurs.

Questions remain as to whether coach Mauricio Pochettino's run at Spurs may be coming to an end, having potentially reached its ceiling of making the Champions League final. The team hasn't found any consistency and has had to deal with many issues that impact stability. Spurs are still only three points behind the top four sitting in eighth place.