Tottenham suffer yet another loss on scoreboard but also at goalkeeper after Hugo Lloris' ugly injury
Things aren't peachy for Spurs as they've managed only two wins in their last 10 games
Things have gone from bad to worse from Tottenham. In the middle of a horrible run of form, Spurs lost again on Saturday in more ways than one. A 3-0 loss at Brighton was bad enough, but the team figures to be without star goalkeeper Hugo Llorris for some time after a horrific injury. They've now won just two of their last 10 games, and those came against Southampton and Crystal Palace.
Lloris went to make a routine save early on in Saturday's game when he fell backwards inside of the goal and landed awkwardly, with his left elbow bending the completely wrong way.
He was carted off and provided oxygen in a scary scene. Take a look:
According to ESPN, Lloris didn't fracture anything, adding that his injury is a dislocated elbow but that he could be out about two months. You can watch Tottenham on fuboTV (Try for free).
This is all in addition to a handful of other problems at the club. First, Christian Eriksen's contract situation is a huge worry as he hasn't agreed to an extension, hasn't been a regular starter and looks to be more likely to leave than stay. Then there is what happened earlier this week against Bayern Munich, with Serge Gnabry scoring four times in a 7-2 win for Bayern over Spurs.
Questions remain as to whether coach Mauricio Pochettino's run at Spurs may be coming to an end, having potentially reached its ceiling of making the Champions League final. The team hasn't found any consistency and has had to deal with many issues that impact stability. Spurs are still only three points behind the top four sitting in eighth place.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Real Madrid vs. Granada preview
Real is coming off a poor showing in the Champions League
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
Thai players score tandem bicycle goal
Well this is a goal you don't see every day
-
How to watch: San Diego at West Virginia
How to watch the Toreros take on the Mountaineers
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every match as the Premier League season kicks...
-
UCL rankings: Chelsea makes huge leap
Where on Earth is Christian Pulisic, and what on Earth is happening to Real Madrid?
-
United disappoints at West Ham
It was a Sunday to forget for the Red Devils
-
Tottenham blows 2-0 lead at Olympiacos
Tottenham gave up a goal right before and right after half time