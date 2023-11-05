Tottenham Hotspur are looking to stay on a roll but face a tricky rivalry showdown with Chelsea in a 2023-24 English Premier League match on Monday. Spurs (8-2-0) entered Matchweek 11 with a two-point lead atop the English Premier League table, but this London derby has been a tough one for them. Chelsea (3-3-4) are 11th in the table but are 6-2-1 in the past nine overall meetings with Tottenham. Spurs beat Crystal Palace 2-1 on the road last weekend, while the Blues beat Blackburn 2-0 on Wednesday in the EFL Cup after a 2-0 league loss to Brentford last Saturday.

Kickoff at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Tottenham vs. Chelsea odds list Spurs as +110 favorites (risk $100 to win $110). Chelsea are +220 underdogs, a draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Chelsea vs. Tottenham picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 76-40-5 for a profit of more than $4,200 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 218-195-10 (+35.33) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Tottenham vs. Chelsea from every angle and just revealed his picks and EPL predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Chelsea vs. Tottenham:

Tottenham vs. Chelsea spread: Spurs -0.5 (+110)

Tottenham vs. Chelsea over/under: 2.5 goals

Tottenham vs. Chelsea money line: Spurs +110, Chelsea +180, Draw +220

TOT: Spurs have scored at least once in every match this season.

CHE: The Blues have shut out Spurs in six of the past eight meetings.

Why you should back Tottenham

Spurs are fighting for their place atop the table, and they are in much better form than the Blues. After this weekend's results, Tottenham are the only remaining unbeaten team in the Premier League. They also will be the much fresher team, with the Blues playing two matches since Spurs' Friday matchup in Matchweek 10. Spurs have scored 22 goals and conceded nine, both among the best in the EPL. They have yielded just two goals on their home turf, and Chelsea have 13 goals in 10 matches.

South Korean Son Heung-Min has taken the torch from Harry Kane and is tied for second in the league in goals. He shared the league lead with 23 goals in 2021-22 before fading to 10 last season. Now he appears healthy and motivated, and James Maddison has been setting him up for success. The former Leicester City midfielder has three goals and five assists. Spurs lead the league in shots with 178, which is 42 more than Chelsea.

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues are 9-2-2 in the past 13 meetings in all competitions, with a 20-5 advantage in goals over that span. They are starting to find some goals this season, scoring at least two in four of their past five matches. Raheem Sterling scored his second in his past nine games in Wednesday's victory. That result moved them into the EFL Cup quarterfinals, and the Blues still have a winning pedigree. They are 4-1-1 in their past six in all competitions and have been a dangerous but inconsistent side so far.

They held 64% possession and outshot Blackburn 22-7 on Wednesday, and that victory should give them confidence. In the loss to Brentford, they held possession for 69% of the match and had a 17-7 shot advantage. Chelsea have allowed 35 shots on net, tied for fourth-fewest in the EPL.

How to make Tottenham vs. Chelsea picks

