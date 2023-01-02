What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams now that the winter transfer window is officially open. Portuguese striker Joao Felix's agent will be in talks with several Premier League clubs this week, while Arsenal have improved their bid to sign Ukrainian star Mykhaylo Mudryk. A former PSG and Real Madrid player might go to Azerbaijan soon as well. Let's get to the latest:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Lovren back to Lyon

Croatian center back Dejan Lovren leaves FC Zenit to join Olympique Lyon on a permanent deal, as the club has officially confirmed. The former Liverpool player has signed a deal valid until the summer of 2025. Lovren already played for Lyon from 2010 to 2013 before he moved to Premier League soccer, where he played for Southampton (2013-14) and Liverpool (2014-20) before he moved to Zenit in 2020.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Premier League clubs on Joao Felix

Atletico de Madrid's striker Joao Felix is looking for a new club after his relationship with coach Diego Simeone has broken down in the past weeks. The agent of the player, Jorge Mendes, will hold talks with multiple Premier League clubs this week to understand what can happen before the end of the winter transfer window. Both Arsenal and Manchester United had talks with Mendes, while Chelsea are now more focused on the Enzo Fernandez deal with Benfica.

New Arsenal bid for Mudryk

Arsenal are also working to sign Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk during the current transfer window. The Gunners have now improved their bid and talks are on after €40 million plus €20 million in add-ons bid was refused by the Ukrainian team. Chelsea remain interested in the player if the deal with Arsenal collapses, but Arsenal remain the priority as of now.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Jese to play in Azerbaijan?

An unexpected rumour coming from Azerbaijan: Sabah FC are close to signing former Real Madrid and PSG striker Jese Rodriguez. The Spanish player is currently playing for MKE Ankaragucu in Turkey and scored five goals in 16 matches this season so far. However, he might end up in Azerbaijan according to reports.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.