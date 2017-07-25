Transfer rumors: Neymar is having second thoughts about leaving Barcelona for PSG
Messi, Suarez and Pique are trying to convince him to stay, but Neymar's father is asking for a better contract
Barcelona superstar Neymar may not be off to PSG after all. According to Globo, the Brazilian attacker appears to be having second thoughts about leaving Barcelona for the French capital. The report also noted that his Barcelona teammates are persuading him to stay, but Neymar's father, who is also his agent, is asking the club for a new contract in order to stay in Spain.
Neymar has been rumored to be on his way to PSG for the last week or so due to his unhappiness at the club. It was even reported by Marcelo Bechler of Esporte Interativo that Neymar had given the Parisian club the green light to trigger his €222 million release clause from Barcelona and that the 25-year-old was already telling some of his close Brazilian friends that he was bound to wind up in France. But now, Globo says he may have changed his mind, adding that the situation is still up in the air.
Barcelona is currently touring the United States in the International Champions Cup. On Saturday, he scored two goals in the friendly win over Juventus at MetLife Stadium. Barcelona will play Manchester United at RFK Stadium before the highly-anticipated El Clasico against Real Madrid in Miami.
The Globo report also noted that Gerard Pique, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and new boss Ernesto Valverde have all played a fundamental role in convincing Neymar to stay. Over the weekend, Pique posted on social media, pleading Neymar to stay. According to the report, Neymar's camp was not bothered by the Barca defender's plea.
We haven't heard the end of this transfer saga. Here's hoping Neymar finally comes out and says what he wants to do. It feels like it could go either way, and whatever he decided will certainly modify the European soccer landscape incredibly.
