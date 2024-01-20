Stefano Pioli's AC Milan, after winning four of the last five Serie A games, are now finally back on track and if they win against Udinese on Saturday they can close to gap with city rivals Inter to six points, as the Nerazzurri are currently playing the Italian Supercoppa and have one game in hand. On the other hand, Udinese, after some disappointing results, need to win as they are only one point ahead of the relegation zone. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, January 20 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Bluenergy Stadium -- Udine, Italy

Bluenergy Stadium -- Udine, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Udinese +450; Draw: +300; AC Milan +190

Team news

Udinese: The home team still has a long list of injured players but they need to score points against AC Milan and coach Gabriele Cioffi will lineup the best team. Striker Lorenzo Lucca will play alongside Roberto Pereyra who will support him in attack.

Potential Udinese XI: Okoye; Joao Ferreia, Perez, Kristensen; Ebosele, Lovric, Walace, Payero, Kamara; Pereyra, Lucca.

AC Milan: With both Fikayo Tomori and Malick Thiaw injured, AC Milan will play with Simon Kjaer and Matteo Gabbia as center backs, while USMNT star Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao will support central striker Olivier Giroud.

Potential AC Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Hernandez; Adli, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud.

Prediction

The team coached by Stefano Pioli are expected to win and make it against Udinese, that are in a quite difficult moment. Pick: AC Milan 2, Udinese 0.