UEFA Awards 2019 winners: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk beats out Ronaldo, Messi for Men's Player of the Year

Liverpool superstar defender Virgil van Dijk beat out Lionel Messi of Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus to win UEFA Men's Player of the Year honors on Thursday. The award was given out along with others after the Champions League draw in Monaco. Van Dijk led the Reds to Champions League glory in the 2018-19 season and also advanced to the UEFA Nations final with the Netherlands, losing to Ronaldo and Portugal.

Messi did end up winning forward of the season, beating Ronaldo and Liverpool's Sadio Mane. Lucy Bronze, meanwhile, was named the Women's Player of the Year.

Here is a look a look at the nominees and the winners are in bold.

UEFA Men's Player of the Year

Lionel Messi, Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool

UEFA Women's Player of the Year

Lucy Bronze, Lyon

Ada Hegerberg, Lyon

Amandine Henry, Lyon

Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season

Alisson Becker, Liverpool

Hugo Lloris, Tottenham

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Barcelona

Champions League Defender of the Season

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool

Matthijs de Ligt, Ajax (currently at Juventus)

Virgil Van Dijk, Liverpool

Champions League Midfielder of the Season

Frenkie de Jong, Ajax (currently at Barcelona)

Christian Eriksen, Tottenham

Jordan Henderson, Liverpool

Champions League Forward of the Season

Sadio Mane, Liverpool

Lionel Messi, Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus

Europa League Player of the season (TBD)