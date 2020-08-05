Watch Now: Highlights: Manchester United vs. LASK ( 1:40 )

The UEFA Europa League resumed play on Wednesday after a five-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic with eight matches over the course of two days. By the end of Thursday, eight clubs will remain in the fight to be crowned Europa League champions and secure a berth for next season's Champions League. So far, Manchester United and Copenhagen have booked a date in the quarterfinal, while Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk are through.

Below you'll find the full schedule the rest of the way. You can stream every match on CBS All Access, including the final at Stadion Köln in Cologne.

Europa League schedule, matchday start times, results