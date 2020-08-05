The UEFA Europa League resumed play on Wednesday after a five-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic with eight matches over the course of two days. By the end of Thursday, eight clubs will remain in the fight to be crowned Europa League champions and secure a berth for next season's Champions League. So far, Manchester United and Copenhagen have booked a date in the quarterfinal, while Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk are through.
Below you'll find the full schedule the rest of the way. You can stream every match on CBS All Access, including the final at Stadion Köln in Cologne.
Europa League schedule, matchday start times, results
|DATE
|MATCHUPS
|TIME (ET)
|STREAM
|VENUE
Wed., Aug. 5
ROUND OF 16: Copenhagen 3, Istanbul Basaksehir 0
12:55 p.m.
FC København Stadium
ROUND OF 16: Shakhtar Donetsk 3, Wolfsburg 0
12:55 p.m.
NSK Olimpiyskiy
ROUND OF 16: Manchester United 2, LASK 1
3 p.m.
Old Trafford
ROUND OF 16: Inter Milan 2, Getafe 0
3 p.m.
Arena AufShalke
Thurs., Aug. 6
ROUND OF 16: Sevilla vs. Roma
12:55 p.m.
MSV Arena
ROUND OF 16: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Rangers
12:55 p.m.
Bayarena
ROUND OF 16: Basel vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
3 p.m.
St. Jacob-Park
ROUND OF 16: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Olympiacos
3 p.m.
Molineux
Mon., Aug. 10
QUARTERFINAL: Manchester United vs. Copenhagen
3 p.m.
Stadion Köln
QUARTERFINAL: Inter Milan vs. TBD
3 p.m.
Düsseldorf Arena
Tue., Aug. 11
QUARTERFINAL: TBD vs. TBD
3 p.m.
MSV Arena
QUARTERFINAL: Shakhtar Donetsk vs. TBD
3 p.m.
Arena AufShalke
Sun., Aug. 16
SEMIFINAL: TBD vs. TBD
3 p.m.
Stadion Köln
Mon., Aug. 17
SEMIFINAL: TBD vs. TBD
3 p.m.
Düsseldorf Arena
Fri., Aug. 21
FINAL: TBD vs. TBD
3 p.m.
Stadion Köln