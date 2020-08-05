Watch Now: Highlights: Manchester United vs. LASK (1:40)

The UEFA Europa League resumed play on Wednesday after a five-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic with eight matches over the course of two days. By the end of Thursday, eight clubs will remain in the fight to be crowned Europa League champions and secure a berth for next season's Champions League. So far, Manchester United and Copenhagen have booked a date in the quarterfinal, while Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk are through.

Below you'll find the full schedule the rest of the way. You can stream every match on CBS All Access, including the final at Stadion Köln in Cologne.

Europa League schedule, matchday start times, results

DATEMATCHUPSTIME (ET)STREAMVENUE

Wed., Aug. 5

ROUND OF 16: Copenhagen 3, Istanbul Basaksehir 0

12:55 p.m.  

CBS All Access

FC København Stadium 

ROUND OF 16: Shakhtar Donetsk 3, Wolfsburg 0

12:55 p.m.  

CBS All Access 

NSK Olimpiyskiy 

ROUND OF 16: Manchester United 2, LASK 1

3 p.m.  

CBS All Access 

Old Trafford 

ROUND OF 16: Inter Milan 2, Getafe 0

3 p.m.  

CBS All Access 

Arena AufShalke

Thurs., Aug. 6

ROUND OF 16: Sevilla vs. Roma

12:55 p.m.

CBS All Access 

MSV Arena 

ROUND OF 16: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Rangers

12:55 p.m.  

CBS All Access 

Bayarena 

ROUND OF 16: Basel vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

3 p.m.  

CBS All Access 

St. Jacob-Park 

ROUND OF 16: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Olympiacos

3 p.m.  

CBS All Access 

Molineux 

Mon., Aug. 10

QUARTERFINAL: Manchester United vs. Copenhagen

3 p.m.  

CBS All Access 

Stadion Köln 

QUARTERFINAL: Inter Milan vs. TBD

3 p.m.  

CBS All Access 

Düsseldorf Arena 

Tue., Aug. 11

QUARTERFINAL: TBD vs. TBD 

3 p.m.  

CBS All Access 

MSV Arena 

QUARTERFINAL: Shakhtar Donetsk vs. TBD

3 p.m.  

CBS All Access 

Arena AufShalke 

Sun., Aug. 16

SEMIFINAL: TBD vs. TBD 

3 p.m.  

CBS All Access 

Stadion Köln 

Mon., Aug. 17

SEMIFINAL: TBD vs. TBD 

3 p.m.  

CBS All Access 

Düsseldorf Arena 

Fri., Aug. 21

FINAL: TBD vs. TBD

3 p.m.

CBS All Access 

Stadion Köln