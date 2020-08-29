The 2019-20 UEFA Women's Champions League season is coming to a close on Sunday as reigning title holders Olympique Lyonnais will face off against VfL Wolfsburg in what will surely be a cracking final. Two teams enter but only one will be crowned champions of Europe at Anoeta Stadium in Spain.

Both teams faced a challenges within the knockout round format to get to this point in the competition as the current coronavirus pandemic caused a stop in regular play for the tournament. The two final teams remaining with an opportunity to raise a trophy in a truly unprecedented time.

The two teams will feature Europe's brightest stars during Sunday's final with Wolfsburg's attacking duo of Pernille Harder and Ewa Pajor, while Wendie Renard and Amel Majri look to continue Lyon's reign. You can catch all the action on exclusively CBS All Access.

Here are five things to know about the match.

1. Lyon are already Champions League royalty

They have a record six titles and nine final appearances, which is not matched by any other team. The French side is looking to add to their trophy case with a seventh Women's Champions League title, including their fifth consecutive triumph. They are currently ranked No. 1 in UEFA's ratings, and have gone completely undefeated in the tournament -- marching their way from the round of 32 to the final.

2. Wolfsburg are finally back in the final

The German side isn't unfamiliar with success in Women's Champions League, as this will be its fourth appearance in the final. Wolfsburg have previously won the Women's Champions League two times prior, with their last final appearance in 2018 against Lyon. The team is currently ranked No. 2 in the UEFA ratings and is currently unbeaten in its Champions League campaign.

3. Two best teams with a long history

The final stage is set for the top two ranked teams to face off for the right to be called champions of Europe. The two squads have met in seven previous Women's Champions League matches, but this meeting will mark the fourth time these two teams have met in the final. Wolfsburg made their first final in 2013, and they went on to defeat Lyon, 1-0. It was the first time a team beat Lyon in a regulation Women's Champions League final. Lyon won the 2016 and 2018 finals. Lyon's Sarah Bouhaddi, Wendie Renard and Eugenie Le Sommer have appeared in all seven encounters, as has Wolfsburg's Alexandra Popp.

4. Harder is a goal scoring machine

The Wolfsburg striker is having an impressive Champions League campaign and is currently in the running the tournament's golden boot. She remarkably scored four goals in the quarterfinal against Glasgow City, making her the first player since Marta in 2008-09 to score four goals in a UEFA women's club quarterfinal. The 23-year-old is just getting started and has what it takes to lead her side to glory. She did not score in the semifinal for Wolfsburg and will likely be heavily marked during the final. Harder has shown precision and accuracy in her shot selection this tournament striking from distance and on set pieces for her club.

5. Wendie Renard a finals captain

As previously mentioned, Renard has made an appearance in all four previous Women's Champions League final encounters against Wolfsburg and will be making her eighth Women's Champions League final appearance on Sunday. She has been a part of six winning rosters with Lyon, a record she shares with fellow teammates Bouhaddi and Le Sommer. She has only played for one club her entire career and is the captain of Lyon. She's able to stand up to attackers as anchor the back line. When she's not defending, she has also been a proven goal scorer for the team on set pieces, with five goals scored for her club during this campaign.