With defender Miles Robinson joining FC Cincinnati as a free agent, it is shaping up to be a busy winter for United States internationals. Johnny Cardoso has moved to Real Betis, but the vast majority of big-name moves have been domestic. Zack Steffen and Djordje Mihailovic are set to sign for the Colorado Rapids, leaving their respective European clubs, while Brandon Vazquez is on the verge of joining Monterrey in Liga MX.



Ahead of the summer that will see the USMNT take part in the Copa America, this is a critical transfer window because players who perform well in that tournament will be in prime positions to make the 2026 World Cup roster. However, it seems like, in a way, this could be leading to more conservative transfers so far. While no two situations are similar, major USMNT improvement has come from players in the national team pool, like Weston McKennie, pushing themselves to move to Europe and become successful there. Cardoso's move to Real Betis is an example of something that could be similar, but for Robinson, staying in Major League Soccer is a head-scratcher.



While he will be joining one of the best teams in the league by going to FC Cincinnati and playing alongside Matt Miazga, who is also in the mix for national team spots, replacing Tim Ream as a left-sided starter raises uncertainties. Robinson's contract is reportedly a one-year deal with an option for a second year, taking him through 2025, which doesn't rule out a move abroad ahead of the World Cup. However, when it comes to pushing right now, PSV and a Premier League club were reportedly in talks with Robinson.

"Very surprised. I read that with his free agency, he had been talking to a few different MLS clubs, but I thought with his talent that now a move to Europe was perfect for him. You never know what the options are, obviously every player has to evaluate what the situation is, what the finances are, and what the opportunities are, but I think a player like him has to be in Europe, has to be testing himself, has to be pushing to be the best that he can be," Jesse Marsch said about Robinson's move on CBS Sports' Call it What you Want."

"Even if it's a league like the Championship or Holland or some of these that aren't the Premier Leagues, the best way to create a stepping stone to get there is to have a bit on your resume that shows you had a year or year in half in Europe, playing for clubs that are competing to be in the UCL or are in the UCL," Marsch continued. "Then you can showcase your talents. We've talked a lot on this show about players that are testing themselves and putting themselves in over their heads -- Pepi is a good example - and being rewarded for it. I find it a bit of a shame, but each player's situation is a little different."

As for Pepi, he moved from FC Dallas to Augsburg in the Bundesliga but struggled for playing time. After a loan spell to FC Groningen, Pepi turned things around showing what he could do and earning a move to PSV where he's now back on the right track. Even backing up Folarin Balogun, Pepi has shown that these experiences have helped him. Progress not being linear is a constantly uttered phrase in soccer and Pepi is a good example of that but for two other USMNT men, their upcoming moves could end up stunting their progress.

Here's what to make of some of the other moves:

Zack Steffen to the Colorado Rapids

After announcing that he wanted to leave Manchester City during the summer after a mixed loan move to Middlesbrough in the Championship, things couldn't have gone worse for the 28-year-old goalkeeper. Picking up a knee injury, he was stuck in limbo during the summer and hasn't appeared in a competitive match since May. Moving to the Rapids, Steffen will have a chance at regular game time which could be enough to get him the number one shirt considering the uncertainty around his challengers. Matt Turner is back between the sticks for Nottingham Forest and will likely be the USMNT number one unless he loses the role but considering that the Tricky Trees have rotated their keepers at times this season, that isn't out of the question. Ethan Horvath is in a similar scenario to Steffen, needing a move due to not being registered for Forest's Premier League squad and Gaga Slonina isn't ready to push Turner yet.

Consistency in Colorado is better than not playing and security is something that Steffen hasn't had in a while so despite him coming back stateside after leaving the Columbus Crew, this move makes sense on multiple levels.

Djordje Mihailovic to the Colodado Rapids

Another headscratcher of a move, Mihailovic has been on the cusp of breaking into the USMNT midfield rotation and a move to AZ Alkmaar seemed like a great springboard to do that. A strong team in the Netherlands it was a good mix of competition and opportunity but it just didn't work out with the club announcing that Mihailovic would allowed to a seek a transfer which has led to a record deal to join the Colorado Rapids only a year after leaving CF Montreal. Only making 16 appearances for AZ, the midfielder only logged 501 minutes in all competitions during his time in the Netherlands. This is a move that Marsch also had quite a few thoughts on.

"I think that Djorde Mihailovic and Miles Robinson are different [situations] because I think Miles' potential is higher than Djordje's. Djordje's a good player and he has big potential and he's still young. I love that he went to that he went over there, and I thought that AZ was a great move. So I'm a bit surprised that it's ended abruptly, I would have thought the club would have taken more time to invest in him - especially with his age and profile," Marsch said. "Is it a failure? No. He went there, he tried his best, he had opportunities to play. I saw one match that he played and he didn't stick out either way… and obviously as an attacking player you need to find ways to score goals, get assists, have impacts on games, which makes it a bit more difficult to establish yourself in Europe than maybe if you're a defender or [defensive midfielder]."

Mihailovic's path is one that could've resembled Pepi's as one setback doesn't mean that a player isn't cut out for Europe but he doesn't have move to prove with another MLS side. Registering 22 goals and 31 assists in only 137 appearances in domestic competitions in America, we know what he can do in Major League Soccer as does manager Gregg Berhalter. Pushing to break into a European side is what's needed to get Mihailovic to the next level with the national team and a move to the Rapids may have closed that door for now.

Just like Robinson staying in MLS may have opened a door for Mark McKenzie to pass him in the depth chart, Mihailovic may have lost a chance to even get on it as the talent level around the national team is only improving by the day.