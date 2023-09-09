Gregg Berhalter makes his return to the USMNT sideline Saturday, and he has a strong side set to take on Uzbekistan in an international friendly in St. Louis. The coach was rehired in June after his contract expired and the USMNT conducted a search for a replacement. The Americans will be facing Uzbekistan for the first time in the first of two friendly matches against teams from the Asian Football Confederation. The USMNT will take on Oman on Tuesday in St. Paul, Minn. The United States are gearing up for the Concacaf Nations League in November, while Uzbekistan start World Cup Qualifying the same month.

USMNT vs. Uzbekistan spread: USMNT -1.5 (-120)

USMNT vs. Uzbekistan over/under: 2.5 goals

USMNT vs. Uzbekistan money line: USMNT -390, Uzbekistan +1000, Draw +390

USMNT: They're 6-4-0 in their past 10 overall, with a 30-6 goal difference.

Uzbekistan: They're 6-2-2 in their past 10, with a 17-4 advantage in goals.

Why you should back the USMNT

Berhalter will want to have a strong showing in his first game back with the USMNT, and the Americans should overwhelm Uzbekistan. Almost all of the players on the American roster play for prominent European sides, while the visiting side is mostly players from the Uzbek Super League. The USMNT are a young, talented side, with goalkeeper Matt Turner the oldest player on the roster at 29. The Nottingham Forest starter has repeatedly made huge stops in net with the national team.

Christian Pulisic, 24, and Weston McKennie, 25, are among the team's "veterans," and Pulisic has been making his mark with AC Milan after a frustrating run at Chelsea. He has two goals through the Serie A side's first three matches. Midfielder Yunus Musah also is with Milan, and McKennie is back with Juventus. Fans are excited to see Folarin Balogun of Monaco alongside Pulisic and Timothy Weah, also of Juventus. The Americans rank 11th in the world, 63 spots ahead of Uzbekistan.

Why you should back Uzbekistan

The White Wolves come in on a solid 4-1-0 run that included earning a spot in the AFC Asian Cup. They beat Sri Lanka, Maldives and Thailand in qualifying by a combined score of 9-0. They have also have a 1-0 against Bolivia and a 1-1 draw with Venezuela in friendlies during the streak. Eldor Shomurodov is the nation's all-time leading scorer with 37 goals in 66 matches. The Cagliari forward had a hat trick against Maldives and also had the goal against Bolivia.

Shomurodov is one of a handful of players with experience outside Uzbekistan. Most of the players are familiar with each other from the Super League,so they shouldn't need time to gel. Four players are from Navbahor Namangan, and six play for Pakhtakor Tashkent, including four defenders. Midfielder Jaloliddin Masharipov, who has 10 international goals, plays with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The 30-year-old has scored twice during the five-game unbeaten run.

