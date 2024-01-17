After a lost season of soccer between Barcelona and Milan, American right back Sergino Dest has found a home with PSV in the Netherlands and is performing well because of it. With one goal and there assists between league and Champions League play, Dest has been integral to PSV's high-octane attack and part of the reason why the Dutch club has now booked a place in the last 16 of Champions League. Only on loan from Barcelona to PSV, questions are beginning to bubble up about Dest's future which could lie with PSV but doesn't seem likely to include Barcelona unless things change in Spain.

In an interview with Voetbal International, the former Ajax man discussed his future and was quite candid about what it may hold.

"It could go either way. Maybe I'll stay, maybe I'll go. Malik [Tillman] is in a similar situation with PSV and Bayern Munich, but fortunately, we don't have to resolve it yet," Dest said before continuing to speak about Barcelona. "Only if the situation changes there [would I be able to return to Barcelona]. Xavi is still there now. So at the moment no, that will be too difficult."

These are strong words from Dest on his Barcelona future but they also make sense. Xavi gave Dest a chance to stick with the club during preseason and Barcelona ended up loaning out both Dest and Julian Araujo. But with Barcelona's performance this season, there's a chance that Xavi may not be the coach when Dest's loan expires and a decision needs to be made. Dest doesn't have to look far for a similar situation that saw an out of favor player return to their club and succeed when it seemed like all doors were closed.

United States national team teammate Weston McKennie was in similar shoes to Dest following a poor loan spell at Leeds United and it seemed like he would exit Juventus. Despite still being managed by Max Allegri, McKennie has now returned to being one of the most important midfielders at the club. Considering finances and talent, while it's unlikely, with Ronald Araujo linked to Bayern Munich, there's always a chance that Dest's situation could change at Barcelona to become like McKennie's.

Even if it doesn't, Dest is putting himself in the best place he can to succeed which will bode well during the summer. Dest's next move will be an important one ahead of Copa America and Nations League play. Back to playing consistent soccer in the Eredivisie, Dest will look to keep that up wherever he plays next.