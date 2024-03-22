The U.S. women's national team's path to the Olympics has one more game added to the schedule. The USWNT will face Mexico on July 13 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ in a penultimate send-off game. U.S. Soccer has plans to announce details of the official Olympic Send-Off match in the near future.

The friendly comes shortly after the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup where the two sides met in the group stage. Mexico defeated USA in a historic 2-0 victory to win the group, their first win against the U.S. since 2010, but were eliminated in the semifinals by eventual runners-up Brazil. The USWNT defeated Brazil in the Gold Cup final and are champions of the inaugural Concacaf tournament.

The penultimate Olympic send-off will also serve as a celebratory event. The "Impact 99" legacy match presented by New York Life will honor the 25th anniversary of the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup team and their historic tournament as hosts and champions.

Impact legacy matches are set to take place annually with a focus on important games in U.S. Soccer history that positively impacted future generations of national team players from the senior U.S. National teams, U.S. Youth National Teams, and the U.S. extended national teams.

Both federations submitted a co-bid together to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. They are going up against a bid from Brazil and a Tri-bid from Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The host(s) will be decided in May, ahead of the the friendly between USA and Mexico, and would be the first game between the prospective North American hosts.

The USWNT will host the SheBelieves Cup in April, and the match against Mexico will serve as incoming manager Emma Hayes' third game on the sidelines as official head coach. She will be reintroduced in the summer with a two-game series against South Korea in June. The squad now has six games to prepare for the upcoming Olympics.

Team USA was recently drawn into Group B for the women's football Olympic tournament. They will face Germany, Australia, and the winner of the African qualifiers either Zambia or Morocco.

Take a look at the USWNT's current path to the Summer Games in Paris:

USWNT games ahead of Olympics

April 6 vs. Japan - SheBelieves Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta 12:30 p.m. ET



April 9 vs. TBD - SheBelieves Cup at Lower.com Field Columbus, Ohio 7 p.m. ET



June 1 vs. Korea Republic at Dick's Sporting Goods Park Commerce City, Colo. 5 p.m. ET



June 4 vs. Korea Republic at Allianz Field Minneapolis, Minn. 8 p.m. ET



July 13 vs. Mexico at Red Bull Arena Harrison, N.J. 3:30 p.m. ET



July TBA vs. TBA at TBA



Olympic schedule