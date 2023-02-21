The 2023 SheBelieves Cup will conclude on Wednesday as the U.S. women's national team battles Brazil at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The match is the final game for both teams to close out the tournament, and the USWNT are current leaders in the competition standings. The hosts are coming off a 1-0 win against Japan on Sunday and Brazil suffered a 2-0 loss against Canada. Brazil need a multi-goal win against the United States if they want to win the tournament. The USA will win the cup with just a draw, while there is a chance they could lose the game and still win the tournament so long as neither Canada nor Brazil surpass the Americans in goal differential.

Standings GP W D L GD PTS USWNT 2 2 0 0 3 6 Canada 2 1 0 1 0 3 Brazil 2 1 0 1 -1 3 Japan 2 0 0 2 -2 0

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, February 22

: Wednesday, February 22 Time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Location : Toyota Stadium-- Frisco, Texas

: Toyota Stadium-- Frisco, Texas Stream: HBO Max

Storylines

USWNT: The group will try to win the SheBelieves Cup tournament for a fourth consecutive time with head coach Vlatko Andonovski. They're undefeated in 2023, thanks in part to Mallory Swanson's scoring and the team may feature more familiar faces in the starting lineup against Brazil. Rose Lavelle is still a game-time decision after missing the previous two matches with a muscle strain. Andovoski alluded to her return against Brazil, along with Lindsey Horan -- who has started in two consecutive games -- as the midfield continues to get tested against top-ranked national teams. It's the final game for the pool of players to leave their mark on the coaching staff with the next international window scheduled for April.

Brazil: Head coach Pia Sundehage joked in a post-game conference that the USWNT "will start at 110 miles per hour" and that the team will have to mentally prepare for that. The two sides will meet for the 39th time on Wednesday, but the U.S. lead the overall series (30W-5D-3L). Brazil have also lost its last five head-to-head meetings, including two previous SheBelieves Cup games in 2019 and 2021. The group conceded two goals off set pieces against Canada and will need a good defensive shape if they want to keep Swanson and Alex Morgan off the score sheet. Expect a big shift in the midfield from Julia Bianchi, Kerolin, and Ana Vitória.

USWNT vs. Brazil prediction

The USWNT will want a definitive game to close out the tournament, so look for them to put the final touches together in the last match. Pick: USWNT 3, Brazil 1.