The U.S. women's national team will close out their two-game series against South Africa on Sunday in Megan Rapinoe's final USWNT match. Shortly before the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, the veteran announced she would retire at the end of her club season. The U.S. are coming off a 3-0 win against Banyana Banyana on Thursday in Cincinnati, Ohio, for Julie Ertz's retirement match. The group will strive to send Rapinoe off in similar fashion when they take the pitch at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, September 24 | Time : 5:30 p.m. ET

: Sunday, September 24 | : 5:30 p.m. ET Location : Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: TNT

TNT Odds: USWNT -4000; Draw +850; South Africa +4000

Storylines

USWNT: It's Rapinoe's final match with the national team and they already said farewell to Ertz during this international window. The group got a crucial morale booster with a definitive win post-World Cup elimination. How interim head coach Twila Kilgore will rotate is a point of interest as Jaedyn Shaw and Mia Fishel are newer faces in training camp who did not play on Thursday. Trinity Rodman and Lynn Williams provided the goals in the previous meeting and they may see time in the second game as well. Expect Rapinoe to start and sport the captain's armband in her final game.

South Africa: Head coach Desiree Ellis has her team playing actively during this window despite the high emotions of farewells on the other side. Thembi Kgatlana is likely on limited minutes having played 82 minutes on Thursday. The Racing Louisville striker was able to get into dangerous spaces in the final third and will be a point of attack on Sunday.

USWNT vs. South Africa prediction

The USWNT might try to target Rapinoe in attacking plays during her last game, but that might also mean too much time spent chasing a goal instead of just scoring it. Look for USA to have a bit of fun in Rapinoe's send-off. Pick: USWNT 3, South Africa 0.