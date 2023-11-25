Serie A is back in action across Paramount+. CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Napoli @ Atalanta

Current Records: Napoli 6-3-3, Atalanta 6-2-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Gewiss Stadium

Gewiss Stadium TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports App

What to Know

Napoli and Atalanta are an even 4-2-4 against one another in Serie A play since December of 2018, but likely not for long. Napoli will head out on the road to face off against Atalanta at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gewiss Stadium. Despite being away, Napoli is favored nonetheless.

The odds may have favored Napoli last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Empoli by a score of 1-0.

Meanwhile, Atalanta and Udinese ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw last Sunday. Atalanta's goal came from Ederson at minute 90, while Udinese's was scored by Walace in the 44th.

Napoli's season record now sits at 6-3-3, while Atalanta is 6-2-4.

Napoli was able to grind out a solid win over Atalanta in their previous matchup back in March, winning 2-0. The rematch might be a little tougher for Napoli since the team won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Napoli is a slight favorite against Atalanta, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +159 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Atalanta and Napoli both have 4 wins in their last 10 games.