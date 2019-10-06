WATCH: Barcelona's Luis Suarez scores second ridiculous goal in as many games with bicycle kick vs. Sevilla
The Uruguayan star is on quite the run
If you thought Luis Suarez's mid-week Champions League goal for Barcelona was good, wait until you see what he did on Sunday. Against Sevilla in La Liga play, Barca won 4-0 with Suarez scoring the winner on a bicycle kick. Just days after his golazo volley against Inter Milan in the Champions League, he outdid himself with this absolutely magical goal. Take a look:
That goal was something else. It's so hard to time a ball like that, especially if it is coming from the wing. If it were lobbed toward goal straight up the field it would be much easier to handle, yet still challenging. Here, it resulted in one of the better goals of his career while opening up the floodgates for Barca in a comfortable victory.
Suarez has five goals this season through seven games and is well on his way to another 20-goal campaign. Barca's victory moves the team into sole possession of second place, and now the club trails league leader Real Madrid by just two points. Barca and Real meet on Oct. 26 in a game you can see on fuboTV (Try for free) as part of Matchday 10.
