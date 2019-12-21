Watch Everton vs. Arsenal: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Everton vs. Arsenal soccer game
Who's Playing
Arsenal @ Everton
Current Records: Arsenal 5-5-7; Everton 5-9-3
What to Know
Arsenal and Everton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Goodison Park.
The game between Arsenal and Manchester City on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Arsenal falling 3-0, it was darn close.
Meanwhile, Everton and Manchester United ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
When the two teams previously met in April, Arsenal and Everton were neck-and-neck, but Arsenal came up empty-handed with a 1-0 defeat. Can Arsenal avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- Who: Everton vs. Arsenal
- When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Goodison Park
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Arsenal have won four out of their last seven games against Everton.
- Apr 07, 2019 - Everton 1 vs. Arsenal 0
- Sep 23, 2018 - Arsenal 2 vs. Everton 0
- Feb 03, 2018 - Arsenal 5 vs. Everton 1
- Oct 22, 2017 - Arsenal 5 vs. Everton 2
- May 21, 2017 - Arsenal 3 vs. Everton 1
- Dec 14, 2016 - Everton 2 vs. Arsenal 1
- Dec 13, 2016 - Everton 2 vs. Arsenal 1
