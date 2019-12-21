Watch Everton vs. Arsenal: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Everton

Current Records: Arsenal 5-5-7; Everton 5-9-3

What to Know

Arsenal and Everton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Goodison Park.

The game between Arsenal and Manchester City on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Arsenal falling 3-0, it was darn close.

Meanwhile, Everton and Manchester United ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

When the two teams previously met in April, Arsenal and Everton were neck-and-neck, but Arsenal came up empty-handed with a 1-0 defeat. Can Arsenal avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

Who: Everton vs. Arsenal

Everton vs. Arsenal When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arsenal have won four out of their last seven games against Everton.