Watch Everton vs. Arsenal: TV channel, live stream info, start time

How to watch Everton vs. Arsenal soccer game

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Everton

Current Records: Arsenal 5-5-7; Everton 5-9-3

What to Know

Arsenal and Everton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Goodison Park.

The game between Arsenal and Manchester City on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Arsenal falling 3-0, it was darn close.

Meanwhile, Everton and Manchester United ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

When the two teams previously met in April, Arsenal and Everton were neck-and-neck, but Arsenal came up empty-handed with a 1-0 defeat. Can Arsenal avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

  • Who: Everton vs. Arsenal
  • When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
  • Where: Goodison Park
  • TV: NBC Sports Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arsenal have won four out of their last seven games against Everton.

  • Apr 07, 2019 - Everton 1 vs. Arsenal 0
  • Sep 23, 2018 - Arsenal 2 vs. Everton 0
  • Feb 03, 2018 - Arsenal 5 vs. Everton 1
  • Oct 22, 2017 - Arsenal 5 vs. Everton 2
  • May 21, 2017 - Arsenal 3 vs. Everton 1
  • Dec 14, 2016 - Everton 2 vs. Arsenal 1
  • Dec 13, 2016 - Everton 2 vs. Arsenal 1
Watch This Game Live
Stream live sports with fuboTV.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories