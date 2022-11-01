The Champions League is back in action Tuesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Napoli @ Liverpool

What to Know

Liverpool and Napoli are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Anfield. The Reds collected three points with a 3-0 win over Ajax in their previous leg. Likewise, Napoli won 3-0 against Rangers this past Wednesday. Liverpool (12 points) is in second place in Group A, while Napoli (15 points) leads the group.

regardless of the result, Liverpool has already clinched a spot in the knockout phaseA win for Napoli would, of course, extend their lead.

How To Watch

Who: Liverpool vs. Napoli

Liverpool vs. Napoli When: Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Anfield

Anfield TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Liverpool -133; Draw +300; Napoli +320 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

