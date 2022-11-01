gettyimages-1437567808.jpg
Getty Images

The Champions League is back in action Tuesday on Paramount+.     

Who's Playing

Napoli @ Liverpool

What to Know

Liverpool and Napoli are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Anfield. The Reds collected three points with a 3-0 win over Ajax in their previous leg. Likewise, Napoli won 3-0 against Rangers this past Wednesday. Liverpool (12 points) is in second place in Group A, while Napoli (15 points) leads the group.

regardless of the result, Liverpool has already clinched a spot in the knockout phaseA win for Napoli would, of course, extend their lead.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UCL match this season in addition to Serie A, NWSL, Europa League and more. Sign up now with code UEFA22 for one month free for new users and don't miss any of the action. A subscription not only gives you access to all the soccer you could want but also the NFL on CBS, and countless movies, shows and original content.

How To Watch

  • Who: Liverpool vs. Napoli
  • When: Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: Anfield
  • TV: Paramount+
  • Odds: Liverpool -133; Draw +300; Napoli +320 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

 CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Tuesday's broadcast schedule

Wednesday's broadcast schedule