Neymar is one of the biggest soccer stars in the world and is expected to return to the pitch when Brazil takes on South Korea on Monday in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, a Neymar lookalike is making just as many headlines throughout the tournament in Qatar.

Eigon Oliveira, who even refers to himself as "Ney's Lookalike," has attracted quite a bit of attention during the 2022 World Cup as he's made public appearances posing as the Brazilian soccer star.

Oliveira has been making his rounds around Qatar and even has taken photos and signed autographs for soccer fans. When pretending to be Neymar, he sports Brazil's training uniform along with the same sunglasses and hat as the soccer star. Oliveira has also appeared to have the same tattoos as Neymar. In addition, he travels with a friend dressed up as a member of the Brazilian soccer confederation, while other friends often pretend to be his security guards.

According to the Associated Press, a Puma store in Doha had to temporarily close during the World Cup when Oliveira made an appearance because hundreds of fans were clamoring for him. Oliveira had to be taken to the back of the store until the scene calmed down.

Oliveira has attended one of Brazil's World Cup matches and fans wanted to take photos with him. However, security ended up having to escort the lookalike out of the stands. Before one of those matches, Oliveira also made it down to the field since some security guards actually believed that he was the real Neymar.

In total, Oliveira has collected a million followers on Instagram and TikTok, where he posts videos of his impersonations of Neymar. He's been doing this for quite some time and travels around the world pretending to be Neymar, including to France where Neymar plays for Paris Saints-Germain.

Despite being impersonated, Oliveira recently told the Brazilian media that the soccer star is fine with Oliveira pretending to impersonate him.

"I never imagined this moment," the impersonator said in a recent social media post. "I'm blessed to have gotten this far with this job. I'm very thankful and I'm a fan of this guy who welcomes what I do with open arms. He changed my life in a gigantic way, giving me millions of possibilities and opportunities, and allowing me to go places and meet people that I would have never imagined going or meeting."

Oliveira has left Qatar for the time being, but plans to return if Brazil makes it to the World Cup semifinals.