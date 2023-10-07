In what ended up being a wild finish for Milan in a 1-0 away win over Genoa, American winger Christian Pulisic may have had his biggest moment yet in his short time with the club. Coming off the bench after Stefano Pioli rotated due to midweek Champions League play, Yunus Musah set up Pulisic for the winner in the 87th minute to send Milan top of the table in Serie A.

It's already Pulisic's fourth Serie A goal in only eight matches as he's becoming a large part of Milan's setup. After Milan created a passing triangle, Musah delivered a ball into the box that Pulisic was able to create space to bring down and finish for the eventual winner. While that goal being scored would've felt like the final important moment of the match, Pulisic's goal only started the madness for Milan.

Then, Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan was sent off with a questionable red card for a challenge on the ball in stoppage time which saw striker Oliver Giroud replace him in next. Maignan wasn't the only keeper to be dismissed as Genoa keeper Josep Martinez was also given a second yellow for tripping as both teams finished with only ten men on the pitch.

Giroud made a save to secure the win but it's a result that wouldn't have been possible without Pulisic, who has now become the top scorer for Milan this season as he puts a difficult season with Chelsea behind him. The sight of Musah assisting Pulisic must have been lovely for United States men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter to see before an international break that will see the USMNT face Germany and Ghana. While those matches are friendlies, they are chances to measure themselves against the world's best so they're still matches that will be taken seriously.

Just like Milan, the USMNT will be leaning on Pulisic for success in those matches before he returns to Italy to face Juventus in the league ahead of a Champions League clash away to Paris Saint-Germain. Win those matches and not only can Milan begin contemplating a serious Scudetto challenge but they'll also be able to dream of advancing to the last 16 of Champions League play.