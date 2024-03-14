AC Milan are through to the quarterfinals of the Europa League following a 7-3 thumping of Slavia Praha on aggregate and this tie has also been the Christian Pulisic show as the American winger has been in top form, scoring in both legs, including Thursday's 3-1 win. Now up to 11 goals and eight assists on the season, he is in the best form of his club career for the Italian side and forming a formidable attack alongside Rafael Leao. Playing like this, they could have a chance to win the entire Europa League with their dynamic attack coming to life.

Already tying his career-high in goals this season, the move to Milan from Chelsea during the summer couldn't have worked out much better for Pulisic than it has.

He did go through a bit of a cold streak during the start of 2024, but Pulisic has rebounded and scored in three straight games for the first time in his career. Milan will have wanted to do better in league play where they're second (trailing Inter by a whopping 16 points) but progressing in the Europa League will at least give them a major objective to hang their hats on this season.

Pulisic will soon find out his opponent for the final eight of the tournament with the draw being held on Friday. Pulisic is also in form at a good time for the United States as they'll look to retain their Concacaf Nations League title beginning with a match against Jamaica on March 21. Win that and they'll be in the final but to make it through the tournament, Gregg Berhalter and the USMNT will need Pulisic to keep scoring just like he's doing in Italy.