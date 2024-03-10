Christian Pulisic's first season with AC Milan continues to be full of milestones, the latest coming on Sunday as he scored his 10th goal in all competitions for the club.

The U.S. men's national team star scored the game's lone goal in Milan's 1-0 win over Empoli, giving his side the lead in the 40th minute. Noah Okafor made a run down the left flank and into the box, sending a pass to the top of the box where Pulisic had made his own run. From there, Pulisic took one touch and scored with relative ease.

Pulisic now has 10 goals in 37 games across all competitions, including two in the last two games. He scored on Thursday in the first leg of Milan's UEFA Europa League round of 16 tie against Slavia Praha, when the Italian side won 4-2.

Sunday's goal continues a prolific start to life with Milan, a club he joined because he needed playing time. Pulisic spent four seasons in England with Chelsea before his move to Italy, but between many managerial changes and injuries, he was unable to become a consistent player and decided to leave when his contract expired last summer.

Pulisic slotted quickly into Milan's lineup and frequently plays alongside Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao in the team's attack, both of whom have scored at least nine goals across all competitions this season.

The trio have been crucial during a fairly successful season for Milan so far. The team is currently second in the Serie A table and are in a strong position to advance to the Europa League quarterfinals.

Pulisic's performances are also good news for the USMNT, who aim to have statement-making performances in this month's Concacaf Nations League and the summer's Copa America before the U.S. hosts the World Cup in 2026.