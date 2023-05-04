Napoli just needed one point against Udinese to secure their first Serie A title in 33 years and they did it. The team coached by Luciano Spalletti drew 1-1 at the Dacia Arena in Udine and clinched the title, having a 16-point advantage over Lazio with five games left before the end of the season.

After drawing last Sunday at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples against Salernitana and missing their first chance to win the title, Napoli had to suffer a few more days until Thursday. The match against Udinese didn't start well for the Azzurri, as Udinese found the opener with Lovric, but it was Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen who scored the equalizer.

Osimhen scored 22 goals in 27 Serie A games until now and with this one against Udinese, he became the top African Serie A goal scorer alongside George Weah (46 goals). This is how the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona reacted at the goal scored by Osimhen, with the home fans that gathered at the stadium in Naples to watch the game:

The wait is finally over. Napoli can celebrate their third-ever Scudetto and one of the most improbable ones we've seen in a long time.