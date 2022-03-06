United States men's national team midfielder Weston McKennie will miss the rest of World Cup qualifying and what remains of Juventus' season. Club manager Massimo Allegri announced on Sunday that McKennie's broken foot will see him miss the rest of the league season for the Italian giants, which means he's out for this month's crucial World Cup qualifiers as well.

The bad news comes after a positive week for Juve, having won their third game in eight days. After beating Empoli away in Serie A and beating Fiorentina in a last-minute win in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal, the Bianconeri won at home against Spezia on Sunday with the winning goal scored by Alvaro Morata.

However, the rest of their season will be without the Texas native. He was injured last month in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash with Villarreal.

"The season is over for Weston because of his injury. He'll be back next season", Allegri told DAZN after the match.

On Feb. 24, the club announced that "Weston McKennie underwent further investigations at J Medical which confirmed the presence of a compound fracture of the second and third metatarsal bones of his left foot. The initial recovery time is expected to be approximately eight weeks".

